KF Seetoh: 3 words from Lee Kuan Yew that changed his life

SINGAPORE: On what would have been founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s 100th birthday, food guru KF Seetoh shared three words Mr Lee had once told him that changed his life.

“I had photographed LKY personally on a few occasions over the decade from 90s to 2000s… This one was at the Istana. I set up my studio there and anticipated his arrival,” wrote Mr Seetoh in a Sept 16 (Saturday) Facebook post.

Mr Seetoh introduced himself to the iconic leader and then began to tell him what, why and how he needed to take his picture.

He asked, “this rather tall legend if he wanted to sit on a lower (to accommodate Doris) or higher chair for some light make up.”

Mr Lee was 5’11 (1.8m), while Doris, who did make-up for Mr Seetoh, was only 5 feet tall (1.5m).

“You tell me,” said Mr Lee.

“His answer changed me as a person and as a professional.

To me, it really meant – do your homework and make sure you know what you are doing and achieving before hand. It has to be or near perfect.”

The Makansutra founder went on to say that he proceeded to tell Mr Lee what to do and even asked him to change his tie for another session, to which he complied.

“It may have come across as some chiding on me, but it was perfect lesson for me. He even remembered my name when I asked for his autograph,” wrote Mr Seetoh, adding that Mr Lee asked if his name was spelt with two Es.

“Thank you and happy birthday Mr Lee. You will always be alive and inspirational in my mind.

Btw, his office ordered a few hundred copies of that signature silk suit photo I shot of him.

There will never be another like him… don’t kid yourself.” /TISG

