The fourth Republican debate took place on Dec 6 and was hosted by NewsNation. Four candidates attended except Donald Trump. The four were Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov, Chris Christie.

At the debate, it was clear all four were out to throw shade on Trump. Christie called him Voldemort and said it was pretty ironic that the three other candidates were acting as if the race was between the four of them when Trump was way ahead of them in the polls.

“The truth needs to be told. Trump is unfit to be President. There is no bigger issue in this race,” said Christie.

DeSantis on Trump in the Gop Debate

In the same vein, DeSantis said that Trump was unfit and too old for the role. “Father Time is undefeated; the idea that we’re going to put someone up there that’s almost 80 and there’s going to be no effect for that, we all know that’s not true.”

“The Democrats want him to be the nominees. I think we need to have somebody younger… He didn’t even fire Dr Fauci.”

Nikki Haley also threw brickbats at Trump saying he allowed fentanyl to continue to come into the US from China. She also blamed him for the fact that many young working professionals in the United States can’t even afford to buy homes.

Ramaswamy and DeSantis also went after Haley who they claim had a lot of billionaire donors supporting her from Wall Street, hinting at the fact that she may be corrupt.

Nikki and the left-wing agenda

“Nikki is meeting with all these people, they want to use economic power to impose a left-wing agenda on this country. They want basically to change society without having to go through the consitutional process,” said DeSantis.

Haley’s comeback was that her rivals were “just jealous” of the growing list of wealthy donors she had in her camp.

Ramaswamy did not come off well for the most part as he hurled a number of insults and made personal attacks and comments on his opponents. He received quite a number of boos from the crowd.

Read More News

Cover Photo: YouTube

The post Key takeaways from the fourth GOP debate appeared first on The Independent News.