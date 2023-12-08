International

Kevin McCarthy resigns, will ‘serve America in new ways’

December 8, 2023
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy disclosed his decision to resign by the year’s end. McCarthy’s resignation was revealed in a compelling Wall Street Journal op-ed published on Wednesday. He expressed his commitment to continue public service and emphasized that his work for America is far from over.

In the op-ed, McCarthy conveyed his belief that the pursuit of “delivering results for the American people” appeared to be falling out of favor in the nation’s capital.

Undeterred by challenges, he affirmed his dedication to doing what is right for the country.

Recruiting the best and brightest

“I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office,” McCarthy declared, highlighting the ongoing expansion of the Republican Party.

He expressed his unwavering commitment to guiding the next generation of leaders with the wealth of experience he has gained over the years.

Notably, McCarthy also shared the news of his departure on platform X, emphasizing that serving in Congress and as the speaker had been his greatest honor.

The Ouster

McCarthy’s tenure as House Speaker came to an end in early October when he was ousted from the position after just nine months.

The move was triggered by a motion to vacate his seat introduced by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, which gained support with a 216-210 vote. Eleven rebellious Republicans, leveraging their influence as a small yet potent faction, joined forces with Democrats, leading to McCarthy’s removal.

Remaining optimistic

Despite challenges, McCarthy remains optimistic about the future of the Republican Party, emphasizing its ongoing growth. The post-election period saw Mike Johnson elected to replace McCarthy, securing 220 votes against House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ 209 votes.

As Kevin McCarthy bids farewell to his role as House Speaker, a new phase begins in his commitment to serving the American people.

