New stills for the drama “Love Next Door” starring Jung So Min have been revealed; it will air on tvN soon.
Jung So Min is a talented South Korean actress known for her diverse roles and charming personality. She started her acting career in 2010 and has since gained significant domestic and international popularity. She was born on March 16, 1989, and her real name is Kim Yoon Ji.
She is known for her ability to portray a wide range of characters, from quirky and cute to strong and independent.