Jung So Min in “Love Next Door” new rom-com drama is seen giving presentation in an outfit reminiscent of Steve Jobs

ByLydia Koh

August 5, 2024
New stills for the drama “Love Next Door” starring Jung So Min have been revealed; it will air on tvN soon.

“Love Next Door” is a romantic comedy about Bae Seok Ryu (played by Jung So Min), a woman trying to restart her troubled life, and Choi Seung Hyo (played by Jung Hae In), her mom’s friend’s son, who represents a dark chapter in her life.

The drama is directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, known for their work on “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.”

Flawless career path

The newly released stills showcase Bae Seok Ryu during the prime of her life when everything seems perfect. She graduated with excellent grades from a prestigious university in the United States, joined a global conglomerate, and has followed a flawless career path.

One still image highlights Bae Seok Ryu confidently leading an important company presentation, her eyes shining with determination and poise.

“[Bae Seok Ryu] is a character who, while running on the path of success implicitly set by society, starts to feel disillusioned with that life due to certain events and seeks her own path,” Jung So Min said about her personality.

According to her, she too feels overwhelmed by life sometimes but she is learning to live in her own way and pace. For this reason, she was forced to feel sorry for Seok Ryu and wanted to help her.

“Love Next Door” will make its debut on Aug 17 at 9:20 pm KST.

Diverse roles

Jung So Min is a talented South Korean actress known for her diverse roles and charming personality. She started her acting career in 2010 and has since gained significant domestic and international popularity. She was born on March 16, 1989, and her real name is Kim Yoon Ji.

She is known for her ability to portray a wide range of characters, from quirky and cute to strong and independent.

Jung So Min is often described as bubbly, friendly and down-to-earth. She can effortlessly transition between different genres and character types. Many viewers find her characters relatable and endearing. She has excellent on-screen chemistry with her co-stars.

ByLydia Koh

