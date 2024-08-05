Flawless career path

The newly released stills showcase Bae Seok Ryu during the prime of her life when everything seems perfect. She graduated with excellent grades from a prestigious university in the United States, joined a global conglomerate, and has followed a flawless career path.

One still image highlights Bae Seok Ryu confidently leading an important company presentation, her eyes shining with determination and poise.

“[Bae Seok Ryu] is a character who, while running on the path of success implicitly set by society, starts to feel disillusioned with that life due to certain events and seeks her own path,” Jung So Min said about her personality.

According to her, she too feels overwhelmed by life sometimes but she is learning to live in her own way and pace. For this reason, she was forced to feel sorry for Seok Ryu and wanted to help her.

“Love Next Door” will make its debut on Aug 17 at 9:20 pm KST.

Diverse roles