Josephine Teo answers question of why bubble gum or chewing gum banned in Singapore

Singapore Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo went on the Titan Podcast with popular YouTuber Jianhao Tan and other hosts Denise Soong and Amander. The Minister was asked why bubblegum was banned in Singapore.

She replied, “What happened was that, on one particular occasion the MRT doors couldn’t close properly and then the whole system couldn’t move. And why couldn’t the MRT doors close properly? Chewing gum. Somebody walking in or out of the MRT stuck the chewing gum at the ledge of the door, and the door refused to close properly. As a result, MRT got stuck.”

Whether Minister Teo’s version of why bubble gum or chewing gum is banned in Singapore is the right one, it’s still perhaps the best for all that it’s no longer on sale here. Otherwise, we would be seeing the MRT getting delayed just to have the gums removed from the ledge of the doors.

Minister Teo, the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator certified trainer

Another interesting fact about Minister Teo that came up during the interview is that she is a certified trainer in the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator.

According to the Myers-Briggs company, the MBTI assessment; ‘builds an understanding of strengths and blind spots. It also helps people understand how they might differ from one another. It is valuable for individuals and teams as they tackle such challenges as communication, handling conflict, managing change, making decisions, being a leader, or changing careers.’

“I am actually a certified trainer in this thing called the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator. Introversion and extraversion, it’s where you process your energy, process the information. So for introverts, a lot of the information is processed inside your head. Extroverts process the information outside,” explained Minister Teo.

“So if you do it inside, the difficulty of it is that if people ask you a question, the natural introvert will process the information first and then answer. The extrovert can process it outwardly and that forms part of the answer.”

“It’s not that an introvert is incapable of extroverting. It just takes a lot more energy.”

Minister Teo, on younger people contributing to politics

Being a politician, it is inevitable that the hosts will ask her a question about politics.

“Very good. The country’s future depends on young people. The fact that young people are prepared to step forward. It’s a positive thing. But there are also young people contributing not necessarily in politics. They’re contributing in volunteer activities. They are trying to improve,” answered Minister Teo when asked for her thoughts on younger people joining politics.

Minister Teo on TikTok

Minister ‘Jo Teo’ herself recently joined the latest social media craze TikTok in early Dec 2022, and her first video featured her in smooth transitions, from taking a walk in several places and trying her hands on Chinese calligraphy.

The video with the hashtag #JoTeoOnTheGo has since garnered around 46,000 views and more than a hundred comments.

She’s definitely on the go, building up her online presence, as just before the start of the new year, she’s now featured on the Titan Podcast. Here she also shares what she does during her free time, how she maintains a close relationship with her family, being recognised in public, how 2022 has been for her, how one becomes a minister, and why staying organised is important, among other things.

