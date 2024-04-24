International

It would be a ‘great honor’ to be jailed says Trump while prosecutors scramble to avoid exactly that

ByKMF

April 24, 2024
it-would-be-a-‘great-honor’-to-be-jailed-says-trump-while-prosecutors-scramble-to-avoid-exactly-that

trump

In a dramatic twist, Judge Juan Merchan presiding over Donald Trump’s high-profile hush money trial issued a stern warning, threatening to subject the former president to sworn testimony regarding his contentious social media posts.

Expressing strong disapproval, Judge Merchan also criticized Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, accusing him of undermining his own credibility with frivolous arguments.

The judge’s rebuke unfolded as he deliberated whether Trump should be held in contempt for breaching a court-imposed gag order prohibiting him from publicly disparaging witnesses and other case participants. Following an extensive two-hour hearing on the matter, Judge Merchan deferred his ruling.

No jail for Trump?

Under the law, the judge retains the authority to impose a jail sentence of up to 30 days should Trump be found guilty of violating the gag order. Trump himself has expressed willingness to face incarceration, deeming it a “great honor.”

However, prosecutor Christopher Conroy clarified that they were not presently pursuing imprisonment, despite Trump’s apparent inclination towards it. Instead, the prosecution sought a $1,000 fine for each offending social media post and demanded Trump’s compliance in removing them.

Amidst heated exchanges, attorney Blanche contended that Trump held the belief that reposting comments made by others did not constitute a violation of the court order. However, Judge Merchan sought clarity on Trump’s stance, pressing Blanche to confirm under oath whether this was indeed the former president’s position.

The judge challenged Blanche, stating, “How do I know that’s his position? Are you testifying under oath that that’s his position? It’s your client’s position that when he reposts, he did not believe he was violating the gag order? I’d like to hear that. Or you just want me to accept it because you’re saying it?”

In the ongoing trial, Trump faces charges of falsifying business records in connection with a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Cover Photo:

Read More News

Link: Daily Mail

Alina Habba: Trump’s legal woes politically motivated, “disgraceful”

The post It would be a ‘great honor’ to be jailed says Trump while prosecutors scramble to avoid exactly that appeared first on The Independent News.

ByKMF

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean student says it costs her S$20.59 to drive a car to school, so her “moral of the story is don’t go to school, just stay at home”

November 4, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

“S$3K/month + 6-day work week is work-life balance?” — Singaporeans react to job ad

November 4, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Lifestyle

Young couple with 4-month-old baby share how they achieved S$100K milestone without “fixed monthly budget”

November 4, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean worker says his employer refuses to pay for his 4 days MC because “it’s common practice to not pay during probation”

November 4, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.