Infectious diseases expert Paul Tambyah set to hold Q&A session on COVID-19 vaccines

Infectious diseases expert Prof Paul Tambyah has called on members of the public to send in their burning questions about COVID-19 vaccines for an upcoming virtual Q&A session.

A Professor of Medicine at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Senior Consultant Infectious Diseases Physician at the National University Hospital (NUH), Prof Tambyah also serves as the Clinical Lead for the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine’s Infectious Diseases Translational Research Programme.

He has served as the Assistant Dean of the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and is the immediate past president of the Singapore Society of Infectious Diseases. Last year, Prof Tambyah was elected President-Elect of the International Society of Infectious Diseases’ (ISID) Executive Committee and is on track to become ISID’s President next year.

Prof Tambyah has intimate knowledge about the how the COVID-19 vaccines work and has played a part in the nation’s search for a COVID-19 vaccine given his clinical and research expertise. He has also been educating the public on how the COVID-19 virus spreads since the pandemic hit Singapore last January.

Prof Tambyah, who is also the chairman of the Singapore Democratic Party, is gearing up for another round of questions from the public on the novel coronavirus.

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday (19 Jan), Prof Tambyah said that residents he has been meeting at his walkabouts at Bukit Panjang have been asking him about COVID-19 and the vaccines that will the Government will be rolling out progressively as part of a large-scale national immunisation scheme this year.

The noted medical doctor promised to answer as many questions on COVID-19 and the vaccines in a virtual Q&A session that will be held on Facebook Live and Instagram Live at 8pm on 2 Feb. Send your questions about the virus and the vaccines to Prof Tambyah HERE.