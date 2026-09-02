‘I’m really sick and tired’: Singaporean, 46, hits wall after 8 job interviews

SINGAPORE: After three months, eight interviews, and eight rejections, a 46-year-old Singaporean is beginning to wonder what it will take to get hired.

The unemployed man recently took to Reddit to vent about the rather grim reality of job hunting in his mid-40s, after being laid off three months ago.

He said he started applying for suitable roles almost immediately after losing his job, and, to be fair, his experience did not seem to be holding him back from getting through the door.

Over the past three months, he managed to land eight different interviews, which he felt was a decent indication that his experience was still “not too bad and relevant.”

Unfortunately, his hopes were dashed each time, with all eight interviews ending without an offer.

“I’m really sick and tired of the seemingly endless wait for employment,” he expressed.

The man also said that applying for roles at his level meant competing with candidates “who are more eloquent in expressing themselves.”

Yet when he went for less senior positions, some interviewers would comment on his age and suggest that he was “too experienced” for the role, leaving him in a bit of a pickle.

“Frankly, I don’t know how else to move forward already. And I don’t wanna blindly apply for other roles since the rejections and not being shortlisted will be almost 100%.”

‘Hone your interview responses’

Others on Reddit who were navigating the same frustrating job market chimed in.

One user said they wished they could offer some encouragement, but their own experience had been much the same.

One user shared, “I want to be positive and tell you that it’s going ok, but I can’t. It’s the same for me, and I haven’t gotten even an interview after one month. But while it’s painful, we can take mini breaks in between and try again.”

Another Redditor wrote they were also struggling despite being a mid-level manager. “It’s the same for me. Mid-manager, 4 interviews with 2 looking like they’re offering but dropping out last minute / ghosting me. The worst are all those ghost postings that don’t really intend to hire.

“From a friend, it looks like the hit rate is around 15%, so it’s a volume game; just have to keep going on and not be attached too much to any opponent, since you never know.”

Meanwhile, some Redditors who had already survived a lengthy job hunt shared their own experiences, offering a more hopeful perspective for those still waiting for a breakthrough.

One user commented, “Stay positive. It took me 8 months. It’s mentally exhausting, and the anxiety is real. Get some family and friends’ support.”

Another added, “Hey there, I know it’s exhausting, but giving up isn’t an option either. Mass applying only leads to exhaustion. Think your resume is working but hone your interview responses. I am not a career coach, just someone who has gone through this crazy process at 48yo.”

In other news, a Singaporean woman has found herself in an awkward position after receiving two major pieces of news almost at the same time: she has been offered a new job, and she is expecting a baby.

The woman, who had been unemployed for nine months, said finding work had been a difficult experience, with few opportunities coming her way despite her efforts.