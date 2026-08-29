New job offer, but a baby on the way: Singapore woman fears telling employer will cost her the role

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman has found herself in an awkward position after receiving two major pieces of news almost at the same time: she has been offered a new job, and she is expecting a baby.

The woman, who had been unemployed for nine months, said finding work had been a difficult experience, with few opportunities coming her way despite her efforts.

After months of searching, she eventually decided to take a break from the job hunt and focus instead on trying for a baby. It was then, rather unexpectedly, that a job opportunity came along.

Sharing her dilemma on the r/singaporejobs forum, she explained, “Just when I decided to take a break and try for a baby, I landed an interview—and somehow, I hit the jackpot on both fronts. I found out I was pregnant while waiting to hear back about the interview, and 1–2 weeks later, I was offered the role through an agency.”

The position is a one-year contract, and after being unemployed for so long, the woman said the opportunity felt far too good to pass up.

She is now leaning towards accepting the offer, particularly because the additional income would provide some much-needed financial breathing room.

There is also the possibility that she could qualify for paid maternity leave, which would make the offer even more appealing.

Yet alongside her excitement is a growing sense of guilt.

The woman knows that if she accepts the role, she may only be able to work for a few months before having to go on maternity leave.

That has left her wondering whether she should be upfront about her pregnancy before accepting the job, or keep the news to herself until she is more settled in the role.

“I feel quite guilty knowing that I’ll only be able to work for a few months before going on maternity leave. I’m also afraid they will rescind the offer [if I tell them]…What should I do…?”

‘Your employer may feel you have no integrity’

In the comments, the majority of Redditors urged the woman to be honest about her pregnancy.

Several warned that if she chose to keep her pregnancy under wraps and her employer later discovered the truth, it could undermine the trust between them.

Some commenters also pointed out that this could potentially follow her beyond the job itself.

They pointed out that a future employer might question her honesty if the matter came up during a reference check.

One user wrote, “The morally right thing to do is to be truthful before they hire, because it’s a one-year contract role only and you’ll be away for the bulk of it.”

Another told her that disclosing the pregnancy did not necessarily mean the company would withdraw its offer.

Citing an example, they shared, “We had 2 such cases in my company, and they joined us… We had time to plan for a maternity break. If you don’t declare but they find out later…it won’t set a good impression.”

A third said, “If you keep quiet, you will get the job. But honestly, your employer may feel you have no integrity. Once you have this label, it is not easy to shed it.”

However, not everyone was convinced that honesty would necessarily work in the woman’s favour.

One user recalled, “I was in a similar situation 10 years ago. Looked for a job for 6+ months. Got a verbal offer during which time I disclosed I was 3 months pregnant. They thanked me for honesty and then later emailed me to say they have chosen another candidate. I didn’t work / find work until my son was 18 months old. So not sure if honesty is the best policy in this case.”

In other news, a university student has admitted he felt rather upset after his mother, who earns S$14,000 a month, told him that she expects him to hand over a portion of his salary once he starts working.

The son said the demand has left him particularly annoyed because he is already thinking about the hefty financial commitments that will come with graduating and starting his career.

Read more: Son upset after mum earning S$14k demands a portion of his pay in the future: ‘She’s just asking for money for the sake of it’