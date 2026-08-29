Singapore mum claims her 19-month-old daughter’s been pointing at objects & saying ‘baby’ since ghost month began

SINGAPORE: A young mum took to TikTok to low-key ask for recommendations after getting spooked by the behaviour of her toddler, who appeared to be pointing to something that wasn’t there.

In her Aug 24 video, Ms Pau (@pauwieetee) said that she had been on vacation with her child in the Philippines when she noticed this odd behaviour.

“Ever since the seventh month, my daughter, who is 19 months, has been pointing at random corners and places and saying, ‘Baby.’ I’m not even kidding,” she said.

The seventh lunar month, more commonly known as Ghost Month, runs from Aug 13 to Sept 10 this year.

Ms Pau went on to say that her daughter pointed at the corner of the room at 2:00 a.m. and said, “Baby.”

“She knows what a baby is. She refers to herself as ’ baby ’, and she calls other kids ‘baby,’” she explained.

This caused the young mum to glance over to where her daughter had been pointing, wondering if there was a toy there. They were staying with family, so Ms Pau thought one of her cousin’s toys, maybe a doll, was in the corner, and her little girl was calling it “Baby.”

“She was saying it a few times, so I was so freaked out,” she added.

Perhaps if it had been a one-off, Ms Pau would have just brushed it aside.

However, when she was walking with her daughter at the car park, the toddler pointed again and said, “Baby.”

“There was no one there. Guys, there was no one there,” Ms Pau said, adding that she is beginning to think she might need to get a crystal bracelet to protect herself and my daughter because the incidents were scaring her.

“I know it’s the seventh month here, but yeah, I didn’t expect to experience it in the Philippines. So yeah, any Crystal bracelet recommendations? What should I get?” she asked

Ms Pau will probably be comforted to know that what her daughter did is by no means uncommon, and many toddlers appear to be talking to something that’s not there. It doesn’t mean that it’s not unsettling for parents to experience, as the TikToker experienced. But it does happen, and old-timers used to call it “talking to the angels.”

Early childhood development experts say that children the age of Ms Pau’s little girl have a very active imagination and are still learning the boundary between pretend and reality. Sometimes they also practice social situations, such as greeting others.

One commenter on Ms Pau’s post wrote, “My daughter pointed on the wall and said ‘mama, mama’ at around the same age. And I’m like sis I AM HERE. Then I started saying a prayer cause I got scared HAHAHA.”

“Omg my younger daughter did that (pointing at a corner) at 3 occasions. Because she didn’t look scared, I took it with benefit of doubt,” another added. /TISG

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