;
Technology

Huawei will no longer support Android apps on next OS

ByAnna Maria Romero

January 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: Bad news for Huawei mobile phone users: the company announced that it will no longer support Android apps when it rolls out the next version of its Harmony operating system.

A developer version of HarmonyOS Next platform is planned for release in the second quarter of this year, a Jan 19 (Friday) Reuters report says. And by the fourth quarter, a full commercial version is scheduled for distribution.

The move was made in a bid for Huawei to promote its own software ecosystem, Reuters added, quoting China’s domestic financial media Caixin.

Harmony was first introduced by Huawei in 2019. The company had intended to launch it on a number of mobile phones the following year after restrictions imposed by the United States meant it no longer had Google’s technical support on its Android mobile OS.

However, the early versions of Harmony still allowed apps that had been developed for Android to work on its system. That will no longer be possible when the HarmonyOS Next platform is launched later this year.

See also  Actors paid to protest for Huawei exec's release: media

The US began blacklisting Huawei in April 2019, claiming that the company was connected to global espionage. Huawei was investigated for possible violations of US sanctions against Iran.

The US said that the government of China used Huawei’s technology for spying and was, therefore, a threat to national security in the US.

Then-US President Donald Trump’s blacklist announcement meant that the company would no longer be able to avail of both hardware and software from the US necessary for assembling Huawei products.

A number of tech giants, including Microsoft and Google, subsequently broke ties with Huawei.

In December 2018, Meng Wanzhou, the company’s Chief Finance Officer, was arrested in Vancouver, Canada. Ms Meng is also deputy chair of the company and the daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei.

In Canada, the Chinese embassy asked for Meng’s release, saying, “The Chinese side has lodged stern representations with the US and Canadian side, and urged them to immediately correct the wrongdoing and restore the personal freedom of Ms Meng Wanzhou.”

See also  Shedding some light on the highly secretive Huawei family, clan behind world’s 2nd largest smartphone company

As for the company, Huawei said it is “not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms Meng.”

More recently, the company launched a bid to return to the high-end smartphone market after years of sanctions from the US, introducing its Mate 60 series of smartphones, whose chipsets are believed to have been developed in China.

Huawei expects a 9 per cent year-on-year growth for 2023, with revenues predicted to be above 700 billion yuan (S$132 billion). /TISG

Read also: Huawei executive lands in China after deal with US

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Technology

Kenanga Research expects increased demand for cloud services as tech giants continue to invest in Malaysia’s data centres

November 5, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Technology

Singapore shoppers trust influencers more than traditional ads

October 31, 2024 Gemma Iso
Technology

Singapore consumers’ confidence in AI drops 11% over the past 12 months due to poor experiences

October 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business

Singapore leads Asia-Pacific in life sciences investments in 2024

November 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News Sports

Heavy lifter: Minister Shanmugam breaks his own personal record deadlifting 65kg 102 times at Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta

November 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore to boost early childhood care with 40,000 new facilities by 2029

November 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News In the Hood

Diner says she found a cockroach in her bowl of soup, while the eatery manager says, “We don’t know if it came from our shop”

November 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.