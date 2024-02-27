;
Property

Household debt and mortgages in Singapore grew by 1% in last quarter of 2023

ByAnna Maria Romero

February 27, 2024
Mas Publishes Basic Financial Planning Guide For Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: Figures released by the Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Monday (Feb 26) show that household debt and mortgages grew by one per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

This growth in household liabilities is a reversal of three-quarters of year-on-year decreases, SingStat showed in its Household Sector Balance Sheet for the Fourth Quarter of 2023.

The balance sheet provides data on the assets and liabilities held by households in Singapore for a specified period. Assets refer to the amount of wealth, such as financial and residential property assets, that a household owns.

Liabilities show their amount of debt, meaning mortgage and personal loans.

“Hence, household net worth refers to the difference between total assets and total liabilities and it provides an indication of households’ financial health,” SingStat explained, adding that for the fourth quarter of 2023, household net worth grew by 8.9 per cent year-on-year.

Read related: Singapore’s total household debt hits lowest level in a decade

See also  Hawker food prices shot up by 6.1% in 2023, so what's in store for 2024?

SingStat noted that growth in assets and liabilities strengthened in the final quarter of last year, with growth in assets increasing from 6.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2023 to 8.0 per cent in the last quarter because of strengthening growth in financial and residential property assets.

The quarter also saw a one per cent growth in liabilities, largely due to a faster growth in mortgage loans and a slower pace of decline in personal loans.

Below are the Key Aggregates on the Household Sector Balance Sheet for each quarter of last year.

Screengrab/the Department of Statistics (SingStat)

In late November, the annual Financial Stability Review report released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) showed that the country’s total household debt reached its lowest point in a decade, at 1.2 times personal disposable income in the last quarter.

At that point, Singapore showed eight consecutive quarters of decline in household debt due to heightened caution from local households in acquiring additional loans, especially for personal loans.

See also  Did Uber save the day in Malaysia's economic chaos?

The increase in interest rates during the second half of 2022 acted as a catalyst, causing Singaporeans to act more prudently when it came to loans.

The central bank suggested that the sustained growth of local income has played a pivotal role in contributing to the overall reduction in household debt.

However, the report warned against people growing complacent, underlining an increase in the maturity risk of short-term debt, particularly credit card debt, during the current year. /TISG

Read also: Median Household Income at S$10,869 in 2023; 2.8% real term increase from past year

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Property

Singapore tops global rent prices; renters in major cities struggling amid rising demand

December 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

More GCB sales kept private — Bloomberg report

December 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

Redevelopment of iconic Golden Mile Complex begins two years after en bloc sale

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Property

Singapore tops global rent prices; renters in major cities struggling amid rising demand

December 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Technology

Former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever says the more AI has the power to reason, the less predictable it becomes

December 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Delay in Johor-Singapore SEZ deal sparks uncertainty for SMEs’ growth and investment plans

December 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Entertainment

“Love Your Enemy” stars Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi revisit the location of their first kiss

December 14, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.