The House GOP is poised for another historic vote on the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The relentless pursuit by Republicans to oust Mayorkas over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border crisis sets the stage for a pivotal moment in American politics.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise hinted at a rematch slated for Tuesday night, signaling a renewed push after the initial attempt narrowly missed the mark. The first round saw Mayorkas narrowly dodge the bullet in a nail-biting 214-216 vote earlier this week.

With record-breaking illegal migrant crossings surging to over 10,000 per day in December, Republicans are wielding the impeachment weapon, accusing Mayorkas of gross negligence and breach of public trust.

House GOP divided

But the fight isn’t just along party lines. In a rare bipartisan twist, three Republican mavericks – Reps. Ken Buck, Tom McClintock, and Mike Gallagher – stood against the impeachment tide, joined by Blake Moore, the vice chair of the GOP conference, who strategically kept the door open for a second round.

The absence of House GOP Majority Leader Scalise, undergoing treatment for blood cancer, proved a crucial setback for Republicans in the initial skirmish.

Yet, the path to victory remains treacherous. House Republicans can ill-afford any defections, with the balance hanging precariously. The impending special election in New York’s 3rd Congressional District adds another layer of uncertainty, with Democrats eyeing a potential power shift that could further tip the scales.

Speaker Mike Johnson, a staunch critic of the Biden administration’s border policies, has led the charge against Mayorkas, citing a litany of grievances. From allegations of willful defiance of immigration laws to accusations of obstructing congressional oversight, the indictment against Mayorkas is damning.

In the corridors of power, the fate of Alejandro Mayorkas hangs in the balance, emblematic of a nation grappling with the complexities of immigration and the relentless churn of partisan politics.

Read More News

Cover Photo: YouTube

The post House GOP launches second impeachment bid against Mayorkas appeared first on The Independent News.