Here’s everything Rory McIlroy receives after making Masters history

Rory McIlroy’s triumph at the Masters marked a historic moment in the golfing community. He became only the sixth player to achieve a career Grand Slam.

A social media post by The Masters shared: “Welcome to the Club — a first of many visits to the Champions Locker Room for Rory McIlroy.”

Instagram users shared their admiration for the “master golfer”— as they call him. “You put yourself out there, defending the PGA, your reputation, and your hard work. You took all their punches, and you punched back 100%. Great win! You deserve the green jacket and much more,” remarked one netizen.

The 35-year-old has now secured a lasting legacy in the sport’s history. However, that’s not the only reward for his exceptional playoff victory. Here’s what else McIlroy is bringing home from Augusta National.

A green jacket

The Masters’ Green Jacket is by far the most famous piece of clothing in golf. McIlroy can enjoy wearing his Green Jacket anywhere for the next 12 months. After that, it must stay on the club’s property.

To celebrate his win on the other side of the ropes, McIlroy was overheard saying, “I’ve got to go and get a Green Jacket.”

Winners also get a gold medal, which has been a tradition since the first Masters in 1934, as well as a replica of the trophy, which is designed to look like the Augusta National clubhouse.

A huge amount of money

This year’s prize fund was the largest ever in the tournament’s history, being $21 million (£15.9 million). Although financial gain is unlikely to be his inspiration at this point in his illustrious career, McIlroy’s portion as the winner amounts to $4.2 million (£3.2 million).

Yearly dinner plans

The Masters tournament has a slogan: “a tradition unlike any other”, and the annual Champions Dinner is one of those unique traditions. It was founded in 1952 at the suggestion of Ben Hogan and became an exclusive dinner by invitation only, with entry restricted to former champions.

Augusta Privileges

Rory McIlroy can visit Augusta National whenever he wishes to. Being the winner of the Masters grants him membership, where he can play there at any time—except between May and October when the club is closed.

He also has the opportunity to explore areas of the legendary grounds he hasn’t seen during his 17 years of visits. There’s a champions’ locker room equipped with special lockers and parking spaces for past winners. There’s also a dedicated champions’ practice range during Masters week.

Lifetime exemption to the Masters

McIlroy will not have to worry about securing his spot in golf’s biggest tournaments. While other majors offer limited exemptions for past champions, winners at Augusta National are invited to return for as long as they want.

This year, 67-year-old Bernhard Langer and 65-year-old Fred Couples both competed, finishing just one and two shots away from making the cut.

With this, Mcllroy jokes: “They are going to have to wheel me out of here when I’m 90 years old.”