Hearse carrying coffin crashes head-on with taxi

Another van following the cab failed to hit the brakes on time, thus causing a chain of collision

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Hana O

Singapore – A hearse transporting a coffin collided head-on with a taxi after veering into the opposing lane along . Consequently, another van following the cab failed to hit the brakes on time, thus causing a .

On Wednesday (Nov 18), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded photos of the accident which happened on Nov 17. According to the post, the driver of the white hearse drove over the double white lines onto the counterflow lane, which resulted in a head-on collision with a taxi.

The hearse was carrying a coffin while the taxi had a passenger, noted ROADS.sg. “Taxi passenger was attended to by SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force),” read the caption.

The photos attached show the taxi’s bonnet and front bumper were damaged due to the impact.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Meanwhile, the boot and rear bumper of the taxi was severely dented after being hit by the van. A paramedic could be seen attending to the female passenger of the cab.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Group Chief Corporate Communications Officer of Corporation Limited Tammy Tan confirmed the accident in a stomp.straitstimes.com report. “Our taxi was travelling straight along when the hearse, which was travelling on the lane in the opposite direction, veered into our taxi’s lane and collided into its bonnet.” She added that the following van could not stop in time and crashed into the taxi.

“Our cabby’s priority was the female passenger on board, and he called the police and the ambulance after checking on her. The passenger felt unwell and was attended to by paramedics at the scene but was not conveyed to the hospital. Our cabby, on the other hand, has also seen the doctor and is on medical leave,” said Ms Tan.

ComfortDelGro will be assisting the driver and passenger involved. The land transport company will also be helping the police in their investigations.

