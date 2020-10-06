Netizens want to know if Singapore youths lack Discipline

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Netizens are wondering if the youth in Singapore lacks discipline after separate accounts of reckless behaviour.

The reports of reckless behaviour have garnered comments from a disappointed online community.

Facebook user Raven Qiu uploaded a video on Complaint Singapore’s page on Monday (Oct 5), showing a young person in a purple shirt hanging by the handrail of an MRT station escalator.

As the escalator moved upwards, the boy held on until he was near the ceiling portion of the lower floor. He then let go to tumble to the floor.

Members from the online community commented on the post, wondering what was wrong with the youth nowadays.

If they were bored, Facebook user Sam Tan suggests they take up volunteer work. A netizen expressed concern that such actions could set precedence for other kids to follow. “Should take action against these kids,” commented Facebook user Tan Richard.

Meanwhile, others searched for the TransCom officers tasked to keep public transport safe and stop such misbehaviour.

KICKING A PARKED VEHICLE

In a separate account, another youth in a white shirt was recorded ‘high-kicking’ the side-mirror of a parked vehicle in a car park. Facebook user Low Hang Poh shared the incident to Complaint Singapore on Monday.

The video began with the boy preparing himself for the task. After being prodded by the cameraman, he ran towards the vehicle’s side-mirror, kicking it in the process. A cracking sound could be heard, and a part of the mirror tumbles to the ground.

With over 200 comments, netizens expressed their disappointment with the youth’s behaviour.

Many called for stricter disciplining or punishment for such reckless acts. “Caning is the best solution for these boys,” commented Facebook user Eric Zhang.

A netizen highlighted that schools must “re-emphasise to all students that vandalism is a crime and subject for jail and caning.”

Facebook user Rafie Chua empathised with the owner of the vehicle who would return to their parked car with a broken side-mirror.

Others mentioned the video could serve as evidence for the authorities to put the perpetrators to the task and teach them a lesson.

“It is always good to expose these types of anti-social actions,” said Facebook user Robert E Chan. “There is no defence for these types of misbehaviour.”

