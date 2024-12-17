SINGAPORE: Hundreds of new Housing Board Build-To-Order (BTO) flats are being built in Clementi, Toa Payoh, and Bukit Merah, though they have not yet been announced for sale.

In Clementi, around 753 units are being constructed on a 1.6-hectare site near Clementi Avenue 6 and Commonwealth Avenue West. Meanwhile, 741 units are under construction on a 1.7-hectare site at Braddell Rise and Toa Payoh Rise, as reported by The Straits Times.

According to The Business Times, in August, HDB also got approval from the Building and Construction Authority to start structural work for 1,462 flats at a Bukit Merah site on Alexandra Road.

Of these, 964 units are part of the Alexandra Peaks project launched in December 2023, while the remaining 498 units will be built next to it in a development not yet announced for sale.

Clementi

Work on the Clementi site began on Sept 20, 2024, and the flats are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2029. The development will include four residential blocks, three 40-storey towers, and a 34-storey block.

There will also be a childcare centre, an eating house, a minimart, a precinct pavilion, and a seven-storey carpark with a roof garden. The land was previously used in the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS), which was announced in 2005 and aims to renew older estates.

The Clementi site is just 300 metres from the Clementi MRT station. According to Nicholas Mak, chief research officer at property portal Mogul.sg, these flats are likely to be in the “Plus” category, as they are outside the city centre but still close to transport links and the town centre.

Toa Payoh

In Toa Payoh, work started in mid-2024, with completion expected by the second quarter of 2029. The development will feature two 40-storey towers, a multi-storey carpark, a childcare centre, a commercial building, and two precinct pavilions.

The site was previously home to the First Toa Payoh Primary School, which was re-zoned for residential use in 2023. These flats are also expected to be in the Plus category due to their location 300 metres from Caldecott MRT station, said Mr Mak.

He added that newer four- and five-room resale flats in Toa Payoh with similar locations have sold for at least S$1 million, so HDB will likely factor significant subsidies for these new flats.

Bukit Merah

In Bukit Merah, a 498-unit BTO project will be built at Prince Charles Crescent and Alexandra Road intersection on a 1.4-hectare site once home to the Alexandra Post Office, which closed in June 2023.

These flats will also likely be in the Plus category, said Mr Mak, as the location is on the city fringe and only about 400 metres from Redhill MRT station, near the Central Business District.

Construction for this development, along with the nearby Alexandra Peaks project, began in June 2024, with both expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2029.

Future residents will have access to a pre-school, eating house, minimart, shops, and a residents’ network centre. Alexandra Peaks was launched under the Prime Location Public Housing model, which led to the current Prime flats. /TISG

