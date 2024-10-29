Property

HDB flat owner triumphs in High Court over renovation dispute against contractor

ByGemma Iso

October 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: In a landmark ruling on October 23, the High Court reversed the 2023 deregistration of renovation contractor Concept Werk, allowing homeowner Lye Yew Cheong to pursue his claims in court over a protracted renovation dispute.

This decision marks a significant victory for consumers in a sector often beset by complaints.

The renovation

According to The Straits Times, the saga began in July 2021 when Mr Lye hired Concept Werk, directed by Keith Xie and Sonia Tay, to renovate his HDB flat.

The initial renovation estimate was $123,000, with Mr Lye providing a 20% deposit.

However, costs escalated to $144,656, and the couple, having vacated their home for the project, faced numerous delays and defects that kept them out of their flat until June 2022—more than six months later than promised.

Despite assurances from Ms Tay in early 2022 regarding the rectification of defects at no additional charge, communication soured by March 2023.

Compounding the issue, Ms Tay resigned as a director in October 2021, and Mr Xie closed the company’s accounts and deregistered Concept Werk in May 2023, all while the dispute with Mr Lye lingered.

See also  Jelubu Rd resale flat: 1st HDB unit in Bkt Pjg to cross $1M mark

The disappearing

In October 2023, Mr Lye sought justice through the Small Claims Tribunal but withdrew his case when he learned Concept Werk had ceased to exist.

Undeterred, he applied to the High Court to reverse the deregistration. While the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) did not oppose this move, Mr. Xie contested it.

On Sept 16, High Court Judge Goh Yihan heard the case. On Oct 23, he ordered Acra to restore Concept Werk’s registration, effectively allowing the company to exist as if it had never been deregistered.

Justice Goh emphasized that Mr Lye had legitimate grounds for his grievances, and his legal claims were neither hopeless nor devoid of merit.

This ruling also sheds light on the renovation sector, which has been a focal point of consumer complaints.

The Consumers Association of Singapore reported 1,168 complaints against renovation contractors in 2023 alone, a slight decline from previous years but still ranking as one of the highest categories of grievances.

See also  How the Recent Property Cooling Measures Will Affect You as a Potential Homeowner

Mr Lye’s victory paves the way for him to seek damages while sending a strong message about consumer rights in the renovation industry.

Represented by Mohamed Nawaz Kamil from August Law Corporation, Mr Lye’s case illustrates the challenges homeowners face when contractors fail to fulfil their obligations.

As the situation develops, Mr. Lye is now poised to pursue his claims against Concept Werk, seeking accountability for the alleged mishandling of his home renovation project.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Property

Rentvesting trend in Singapore: Renters are now investing in homes they’ll never call home

October 29, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

Property analysts: Upcoming Tampines Street 95 units price to start over S$1,600 psf

October 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

AEW offloads Admirax in Woodlands for S$155M to family office; Bendemeer Centre sparks bidding war with S$145M price tag

October 26, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Home News

Singapore’s “Buy Now, Pay Later” market set to triple to almost $5B, driven by youth demand and flexible terms

October 29, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

NUS, NTU launch nationwide initiative to boost Singapore start-ups

October 29, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

NUS to pump $120M into synthetic biology investment

October 29, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Entertainment

Throwback Giggles: SHINee’s Minho unveils hilarious trainee days tales with Super Junior’s Donghae and Eunhyuk

October 29, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.