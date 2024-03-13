Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is aiming at the Biden administration, alleging an improper attempt to stifle immigration judges who speak out about deficiencies in the immigration court system. Grassley labeled a recent Justice Department directive as a “blatant attempt” to muzzle federal workers from voicing legally protected concerns.

In a leaked email obtained by ABC News, the Justice Department informed the National Association of Immigration Judges that judges must seek supervisor approval before engaging in public remarks or media interviews. This policy shift, according to Matt Biggs, President of the International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers, marks a departure from over 50 years of precedent granting judges the freedom to speak publicly.

Sheila McNulty, the recently appointed chief immigration judge, justified the change citing “recent awareness of [the judges’] public engagements,” potentially referencing union president’s previous testimony before Congress.

Grassley raised concerns that this move aims to quell dissent regarding immigration court backlogs amidst the Biden administration’s handling of migrant influxes.

Judge Mimi Tsankov, president of the judges’ union, who has criticized the backlog, declined to comment following McNulty’s directive, citing the new DOJ policy. This move, according to critics, restricts vital feedback from frontline judges.

President Biden, in his recent State of the Union address, advocated for bipartisan immigration reform, including funding for additional immigration judges. However, Grassley’s letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calls for a review of the DOJ’s policy to ensure it respects whistleblower rights.

In the letter, Grassley implied that the action was aimed at suppressing objections from government officials regarding delays in the immigration court system, especially amidst the scrutiny of the Biden administration’s management of the surge of migrants entering the country via Mexico.

Grassley emphasized the significance of immigration judges engaging with Congress, especially given the unprecedented immigration crisis at the Southern Border caused by leadership and policy shortcomings of the Biden administration.

