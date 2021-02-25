International COVID 19 Govt to decide Covid-19 vaccine price in pvt hospitals soon: Minister

Govt to decide Covid-19 vaccine price in pvt hospitals soon: Minister

"Those who would take the vaccine at private centres will have to pay." Price of Covid-19 vaccine administered in private hospitals to be determined soon

govt-to-decide-covid-19-vaccine-price-in-pvt-hospitals-soon:-minister

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19
- Advertisement -

India — Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday people who want to get vaccinated at private centres in the second phase of the government’s inoculation drive from March 1 will have to pay for the Covid-19 shots. “The vaccine will be given free of cost at government centres. Those who would take the vaccine at private centres will have to pay. The amount will be decided by the health ministry within the next three to four days as they are in discussion with manufacturers and hospitals,” the minister said at a media briefing after the Union cabinet met.

Javadekar said a proposal to this effect was approved at a meeting of the Union cabinet, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The amount to be paid for the vaccine at private hospitals will be decided by the health ministry within a few days after discussions with manufacturers and hospitals.

Javadekar also said that people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated in the second phase. The government has roped in 20,000 private hospitals and 10,000 government centres for the second round of the Covid-19 vaccination programme. In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbidities will be vaccinated. The second phase of the vaccination will also include armed forces and police personnel.

The first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16. In the first phase, the focus was on vaccinating healthcare workers – government as well as private – sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces.

- Advertisement -

Oxford-AztraZeneca’s vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as Covishield, and indigenously-developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech are being used in the vaccination drive.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Clementi, Dover, Kranji: Singapore’s grand conservation plan is to plant trees and destroy forests

Yes, we love to plant trees. Since Lee Kuan Yew started the whole ritual, at least 10,000 saplings are planted every year since 1963 as part of the Tree Planting campaign. Impressive indeed. Singapore Clean and Green. At the same time,...
View Post
Featured News

Ex-UOB vice-president charged with mishandling over S$5.4 million

Singapore—Sixty-five-year-old Ling Shek Lun, who used to be a  vice-president at UOB, has been charged with mishandling millions of dollars, reported straitstimes.com (ST) on Friday (Feb 19). Ling, a Singaporean who was charged in district court on Feb 10, faces two charges...
View Post
Featured News

Journalist asks Lim Tean if he’ll denounce the racism on Abolish CECA Petition FB page

Singapore—Journalist Kirsten Han asked lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean on Thursday (Feb 18) on social media whether he will denounce the “blatant racism” on the Abolish CECA Petition Facebook page. Mr Lim, the People's Voice party founder and leader, is named...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent