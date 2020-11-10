Home News Featured News Goh Chok Tong urges Singaporeans not to "change horses in mid-stream” when...

Goh Chok Tong urges Singaporeans not to “change horses in mid-stream” when it comes to politics

He said this at a virtual press conference held by the on Nov 8 adding that he wasn't surprised that the GE results fell short of expectations

Photo: AFP

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

In comments that came after the People’s Action Party’s () Party Ordinary Conference, former Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong advised Singaporeans not to “swap horses while crossing the river”.

Mr Goh referred to Prime Minister ’s speech on Sunday (Nov 8), where he said that he would see the nation through the Covid-19 crisis before he handed over the leadership reins to the next batch of leaders.

In a Facebook post a day after the speech, on Monday (Nov 9), Mr Goh wrote: “That reminds me of the proverb, “Don’t change horses in mid-stream””.

“Its origin is attributed to Abraham Lincoln who, when nominated for a second term as President by his Party, said, “I do not allow myself to suppose that…(they) have concluded to decide that I am either the greatest or best man in America, but rather they have concluded that it is not best to swap horses while crossing the river …””, Mr Goh added.

- Advertisement -

He also shared another quote where a supporter of Lincoln observed: “Thoughtful men believed that it would be suicidal to change our chief ruler while the war (American civil war) continued”.

“For us, stay strong together to reach the bank safely – with sturdy, fresh horses waiting”, Mr Goh urged Singaporeans.

Speaking at the virtual conference held by the PAP on Sunday (Nov 8) that was broadcast live, PM Lee added that he was “not surprised” when the election results fell short of their expectations, even though commentators said it would be “a crisis election, so there would be a flight to safety”.

He also said that he never believed that GE 2020 would be “a landslide victory” for the PAP. -/TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

What did Ho Ching and former MP Lee Bee Wah discuss during lunch?

Singapore -- The friendship between Prime Minister 's wife, Ms Ho Ching, and former MP Lee Bee Wah has continued even after the latter stepped down  before the General Election this year. The pair had lunch at the Akashi Japanese...
View Post
Featured News

Post-Parti Liyani: Law Ministry and agencies need to go beyond Ownself Check Ownself

Nine hours is lengthy, as parliamentary debates go. That was the amount of time spent in Parliament on the PartiLiyani case. But it will, by no means, settle the question of whether justice will ever be impeccably served, not if a...
View Post
Featured News

Sylvia Lim reflects on her first parliamentary motion after 14 years in the House

Singapore -- Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim has, in an Instagram post published on Thursday (Nov 5), reflected on how her "Justice For All" motion this week was the first she had moved in her 14 years in the House. Ms Lim...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet