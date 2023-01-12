Girlfriend says her boyfriend’s life goal is to have children but she still wants to have her freedom and not be tied down, asks if they have a future

SINGAPORE — A girlfriend who felt that her future goals might not align with those of her boyfriend took to social media asking for advice.

“His “life goal” is to have a kid in future, and since he’s the only son, he’s family is also expecting him to have kids in future. But I’m not considering to have kids (at least for now) as I want to have my freedom and not be tied down by kids”, she wrote.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the girlfriend wrote that she and her boyfriend of seven years were planning to get a Built-To-Order flat together and had a serious conversation about their future recently.

In terms of personality, she added that she was more adventurous and liked to travel, whereas her boyfriend was not as willing to try things out and would also nag at her for “being dangerous”.

She added that though she could accept these differences initially, thinking about their future made her reconsider everything. “I’m not sure if I should continue staying with him because there’ll definitely be pressure from his family in future. I still love him but this is a concern that I have to think about as we will definitely face this challenge a few years down the road”, she wrote.

Netizens who commented on her post advised her to have a serious conversation with her boyfriend or be prepared to end things.

Here’s what they said:

