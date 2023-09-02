Fresh grad “tired of being yanked around by companies” looks to Singaporeans for advice

SINGAPORE: An online user who is also a fresh grad recently took to an online news forum, seeking career advice from Singaporeans with much work experience. The netizen claimed to be “tired of being yanked around by companies and discouraged by job search.”

“I’m a fresh grad seeking my first FT job for the past 8 months and while I knew it’d be tough and exhausting, I feel like employers also don’t respect your time at all,” the workforce newbie wrote.

The jobseeker shared examples of things that allegedly happened while searching for a job. From a last-minute rescheduling of an interview not once but twice to being told that 2500 is “too much”, the NUS graduate feels let down.

“Asked for a case study presentation before the interview then offered a ‘personal assistant’ role instead of marketing exec, and said I could ‘negotiate’ any job scope I wanted to put on my resume,” the netizen shared.

“Big MNC told me I was through to the next stages of their grad program then ghosted me when I checked back in about the interview date. Sprung a 1.5 hour ‘test’ on me during the interview and rambled about how they could teach me ‘the art of marketing (this was the founder of a software startup).

“Hostile and constantly checking nails during interview, demanded to see my personal Instagram then declined when I offered to show her my portfolio instead. Offered an internship instead of a FT role after three rounds of interviews and a presentation – was supposed to meet them today to discuss this but they suddenly rescheduled all the way to next week”

The graduate also shared, “I’m at the end of my rope. It’s been eight fruitless months and it’s only looking worse for the rest of the year. I’ve been told job openings are scarce during this period as people stay on to collect their bonus. I’ve tried very hard early in the year to avoid this but to no avail.

I graduated with a biz degree from NUS, have 3 prior internships, have checked my resume and interview skills with career advisors, have gone to job fairs and my expected salary is 3000. But it feels like all that work is for nothing. I’ve never felt lower in my life and I don’t know what I’m supposed to do now.” A handful of netizens responded to the post, sharing some advice and empathising with the fresh graduate. “Don’t be discouraged, young one!” one wrote. “Keep on trying. Companies are still quite cautious when it comes to hiring, so we really need to sort of adapt to what is available on the market. I have almost 30 years of working experience and it took me 10 months to finally land a single job offer. “My suggestion is to take any job offer, even if the money is not ideal right now, and see what you can learn from that job. The question is, without working experience what would be your selling point compared to your peers? Hard work? Positive attitude? A pleasant personality? As weird as it may sound, companies when overwhelmed with really good candidates, they would chose those who brings positive vibes to the table.” A few even shared that they are looking to hire and made offers, encouraging the job seeker to send them a DM. “Are you willing to get on a technical sales team?” wrote one. “I am happy to pay above market rate and l’m hiring local grads. Send me a DM please.” Another wrote, “I run a small business in the pet industry and am your senior from NUS business school. If you love animals, are hardworking, open-minded and honest, please PM me if you would like to speak in private!” Tired of being yanked around by companies. Discouraged by job search

by u/Ill-Cry-825 in askSingapore

