In the upcoming 2024 Presidential elections, tensions run high as candidates point fingers over America’s pressing issues. Former President Trump squarely targets President Biden for the immigration turmoil, asserting that Biden’s policies have fueled illegal immigration, bolstering Trump’s favorability.

According to Breitbart News, former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address for falsehoods regarding the bipartisan Senate immigration plan. Trump argued that the plan, backed by Biden, would have worsened the immigration crisis by allowing thousands of migrants daily.

Furthermore, he dismissed Biden’s claims that the bill would have addressed border issues and accused him of shifting blame. Responding to Biden’s allegations that he blocked the bill for political gain, Trump labeled it another lie.

Trump advocated for HR2, a House-passed border security bill, as a more effective solution, criticizing Biden’s handling of the immigration crisis and branding him as the worst border president in U.S. history.

Conservatives siding with Trump against Biden

the bill would allow 5k illegals in per day before they would do anything. The bill was total garbage — Neal Rich (@NealRich5) March 21, 2024

X users state that the senate bill will only make things worse. They claim that about 5,000 migrants would be able to illegally enter America without repercussions. For the most part, conservatives have been blaming the Democrats alone for the rise of illegals in the United States.

Now ask yourself, which one received 81 Million votes? The exit polls are screaming illegal immigration is #1 issue. Can you see why the left do not want elections this year? — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) March 20, 2024

A viral video depicts that Biden’s motorcade was not received at all in Arizona. However, Trump on the other hand was receiving cheers in deep blue California. Now, the biggest issue America is facing is related to the illegal immigrant crisis. Americans are mostly blaming Biden and the Democrats for this issue, some allege that this could be the reason why liberals are unhappy with a 2024 election.

