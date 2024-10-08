Malaysia

Foreign men charged with indecent behaviour at running event in Malaysia, 2 arrested

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

October 8, 2024

MALAYSIA: Two foreign men were arrested for indecent behaviour at a Hash House Harriers running event in Johor, Malaysia.

The men, Satyanarayana Prasad Papoli, 70 and Arthur Wang, 66, were fined RM5,000 each, and they both pleaded guilty to wearing indecent clothes at the running event.

According to a South China Morning Post report, Wang is from Taiwan, and Satyanarayana is from India. The men were both accused of committing an obscene act that caused disturbance to others in a public place by wearing indecent clothing.

The offence occurred near a hotel in Jalan Utama Jalan Desaru, Pengerang, between 4 and 6 pm on Friday.

Under Section 294 of the Malaysian Penal Code, public indecency is an offence punishable by up to three months imprisonment or a fine, or both.

Wang said in his defence that he was not familiar with Malaysian culture and did not intend to cause a public nuisance. “I would like to apologise to the people of this country and Malaysians in general, and I promise I will not repeat this mistake.

See also  Everything You Wanted to Know About carnivals

For the past 10 years, I have been promoting the aboriginal culture of Orchid Island in Taiwan. Had I known that the clothing [would be regarded as] indecent [here], I would not have worn it,” said Wang.

Satyanarayana defended his actions by saying that wearing women’s clothing during hash events was not uncommon but was regretful about his behaviour.

“I came here with the pure intention of doing charity. However, I admit my mistake of wearing women’s clothing,” said Satyanarayana, a former lawyer who’s currently suffering from heart disease.

The event was themed the Red Dress Run and constituted several runs between Oct 4 and Oct 6. However, the entire run became controversial when three participants wore outfits perceived as lewd and strange, which sparked outrage on social media.

Johor’s chief minister, Onn Hafiz Ghazi, said the event was not organized by the state government or any of its agencies and would be investigated.

See also  EPL: Leicester City’s perfect storm to reprise 2016?

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

Related Post

Malaysia

“Good move” — Singaporeans applaud Johor’s move to revert weekend days off back to Saturday-Sunday

October 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Malaysia

JB braces for surge in SG visitors post-VEP introduction

October 8, 2024 Gemma Iso
Featured News Malaysia

Father and daughter walk 6km daily to her school for the sake of her education so that she becomes a “successful child someday”

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Property

Prime commercial site on Orchard Road up for sale at $166 million

October 8, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore clinics: More and more migrant workers are seeking telemedicine consults

October 8, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News SG Politics

Ong Beng Seng will remain as managing director of Hotel Properties Limited amid court charges

October 8, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore Prison Service confirms Iswaran was placed in a single-man cell due to security risk

October 8, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.