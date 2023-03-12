Foreign cleaner assaulted by elderly man who has a history of harassing migrant workers

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old Bangladeshi migrant worker was allegedly assaulted in an unprovoked attack yesterday (9 Mar), by an elderly man who has a history of harassing migrant workers in the area.

MacPherson SMC MP Tin Pei Ling brought attention to the incident on Instagram last night. She said that the young man who is assaulted, Mr Ahammed Siyam, works in Singapore with his father, 48-year-old Mr Babul. Both father and son have worked for Marine Parade Town Council for several years.

The incident took place around 11.30am at Block 88 Circuit Road. A 62-year-old man approached Mr Ahammed Siyam and punched him. Ms Tin said, “This man, likely intoxicated, then decided to hunt down one of the other cleaners and punched him in the chest.”

Mr Babul said that his son visited the doctor after the attack. He added that this same assailant has harassed cleaners in the area, even going as far as breaking and throwing away their brooms and mops.

According to Mr Babul’s boss, Mr Sakthivelan Nararajah, the assailant harassed two other cleaners since last October, but the police were not involved in those incidents as the harassment was not violent as it was in the latest incident.

He added that the elderly man has a habit of drinking beer around the estate. He would spew vulgarities at the cleaners, leading them to avoid or ignore him.

In a Facebook post today (10 Mar), Building Construction and Timber Industries Employees’ Union (Batu) condemned the attack and urged members of the public to respect the work cleaners do.

The Union also called on the relevant authorities to send a clear message that this type of behavior should not and will not be tolerated, so that those working in public spaces can work with peace of mind.

Town council cleaners are public service employees who are protected under the Prevention of Harassment Act (POHA). Those who are convicted of harassing workers protected by POHA may face up to 12 months in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg