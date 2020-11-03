Home News In the Hood Flooded HDB corridor sparks comments on shoddy workmanship

Flooded HDB corridor sparks comments on shoddy workmanship

Netizens weighed in on the engineering design of the flat, such as the lack of drainage holes on the floor to accommodate increased water presence

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – Video footage of a flooded Housing & Development Board (HDB) corridor is circulating online, garnering responses from the online community about the declining quality of housing standards.

On Monday (Nov 2), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video of the flooding incident. “Alamak, stay (at) 7th floor also will kena flooding sia! Is it the water got flow down to the below floors?” read the caption.

A woman could be heard behind the camera recording the incident involving inch-deep water that accumulated on the corridor floor. A GrabFood delivery rider was seen treading the water, his shoes and the soles of his pants already drenched.

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

- Advertisement -

Eventually, the woman recording the scene walked towards the source of the flood at the end of the corridor. Water could be seen gushing from a closed utility room presumably holding the water and electrical risers which are typically located on every floor of these buildings.

Members from the online community noted it could be a burst water pipe problem, adding it required immediate attention.

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

Consequently, some couldn’t believe the footage was taken from Singapore. “Doesn’t look like Singapore. The metal gates are so different,” commented Facebook user AG Wo. A few shared the same sentiments. However, a screenshot provided by Facebook user Stephen Lim showed that the HDB in question is allegedly located at 185A Woodlands. The area is under Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC represented by the People’s Action Party ().

Others commented on the engineering design of the flat, such as the lack of drainage holes on the floor to accommodate increased water presence. “The year was 1988, and my new Bishan 5-room HDB apartment’s balcony got flooded on the second floor although the block was sitting on elevated ground,” said one Theresa Chua. “How could this be in a first-world nation, or was it because of third-world workmanship?”

Netizens also observed the possible lack of cleaning and maintenance on the premises, which could result in blocked drains. “I wonder if HDB conducts regular cleaning of drainage sewages, pipes, or not?” asked Facebook user Dennis Lim. “This one obviously caused by some blockages,” he noted.

Read related: Chee Soon Juan highlights Jurong-Clementi Town Council lapses in addressing safety concerns

Chee Soon Juan highlights Jurong-Clementi Town Council lapses in addressing safety concerns

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Ex-Manpower Minister jumps into minimum wage debate

Despite retiring from electoral politics earlier this year, former Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say has made his views on whether Singapore needs to implement a universal minimum wage clear. The debate on minimum wage was sparked earlier this month when Workers’ Party...
View Post
Featured News

Sylvia Lim says she respects PAP loyalists after visiting ruling party supporter’s home

Opposition leader Sylvia Lim indicated her respect for ruling party loyalists after a recent round of house visits at her Aljunied GRC ward, last weekend. One of the homeowners the Workers' Party (WP) chairman visited was a People's Action Party () supporter...
View Post
Featured News

“Survival is not the only goal,” Ho Ching warns young people of Covid-19’s long-term effects

Singapore—Ho Ching, Temasek’s CEO and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, took to Facebook on Wednesday (Oct 28) to warn everyone, especially young people, to be vigilant over the next six months as Europe, the United States and other countries...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet