Flooded HDB corridor sparks comments on shoddy workmanship

Singapore – Video footage of a flooded Housing & Development Board (HDB) corridor is circulating online, garnering responses from the online community about the declining quality of housing standards.

On Monday (Nov 2), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video of the flooding incident. “Alamak, stay (at) 7th floor also will kena flooding sia! Is it the water got flow down to the below floors?” read the caption.

A woman could be heard behind the camera recording the incident involving inch-deep water that accumulated on the corridor floor. A GrabFood delivery rider was seen treading the water, his shoes and the soles of his pants already drenched.

Eventually, the woman recording the scene walked towards the source of the flood at the end of the corridor. Water could be seen gushing from a closed utility room presumably holding the water and electrical risers which are typically located on every floor of these buildings.

Members from the online community noted it could be a burst water pipe problem, adding it required immediate attention.

Consequently, some couldn’t believe the footage was taken from Singapore. “Doesn’t look like Singapore. The metal gates are so different,” commented Facebook user AG Wo. A few shared the same sentiments. However, a screenshot provided by Facebook user Stephen Lim showed that the HDB in question is allegedly located at 185A Woodlands. The area is under Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC represented by the People’s Action Party (PAP).

Others commented on the engineering design of the flat, such as the lack of drainage holes on the floor to accommodate increased water presence. “The year was 1988, and my new Bishan 5-room HDB apartment’s balcony got flooded on the second floor although the block was sitting on elevated ground,” said one Theresa Chua. “How could this be in a first-world nation, or was it because of third-world workmanship?”

Netizens also observed the possible lack of cleaning and maintenance on the premises, which could result in blocked drains. “I wonder if HDB conducts regular cleaning of drainage sewages, pipes, or not?” asked Facebook user Dennis Lim. “This one obviously caused by some blockages,” he noted.

