Federal Court of Appeals grants a temporary stay on Texas immigration law

ByGemma Iso

March 4, 2024
GOP, Federal Court

The legal battle over Texas’ contentious immigration law has taken a significant twist as a federal court of appeals grants a temporary stay on a lower court’s decision. This move potentially sets the stage for the law’s enforcement this week, unless the Supreme Court steps in.

Last week, a federal judge in Austin halted the implementation of Senate Bill 4 (SB 4), a law that would empower state law enforcement to arrest individuals suspected of illegal entry into the country. Judge David Alan Ezra’s decision underscored concerns that allowing SB 4 to proceed could trigger a wave of state-level immigration laws nationwide.

Texas swiftly appealed the ruling, with Governor Greg Abbott emphasizing the state’s determination to safeguard its borders amidst what he termed as “President Biden’s border crisis.”

Federal Court of Appeals

As the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary stay on Judge Ezra’s decision, but with a caveat – the ruling remains on hold for seven days, allowing the Biden administration to seek intervention from the Supreme Court.

SB 4’s enforcement is temporarily blocked until March 9, pending further legal deliberation. Originally slated to take effect on March 5, the law has stirred widespread apprehension among immigration advocates, who fear an uptick in racial profiling and unwarranted detentions.

El Paso County, a vocal opponent of SB 4, joined forces with the Department of Justice in challenging Texas’ stance. They argue that enforcing the law would overwhelm local jails and exacerbate tensions in immigrant communities.

White House: SB 4 is “unconstitutional”

The White House has condemned SB 4 as “harmful and unconstitutional,” echoing sentiments shared by many critics. However, Texas contends that the law is well within its rights to protect itself from what it perceives as an “invasion.”

As the nation watches closely, the outcome of this legal clash could have far-reaching implications, shaping the contours of immigration policy and state-federal relations for years to come.

 

Cover Photo: YouTube

ByGemma Iso

