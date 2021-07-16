Home News Featured News Expat with combined family income of S$20-25K a month asks if locals...

Expat with combined family income of S$20-25K a month asks if locals really feel threatened that foreigners will take their jobs or be preferred in the workforce

Netizens who commented on the post had varied answers. Some said that Singaporeans were jealous, while others felt that there was a huge disconnect, for example, where the expat had mentioned that he felt an ‘average’ mid-level job earned about S$10,000 a month.

AFP / ROSLAN RAHMAN

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — An expatriate living in Singapore for over four years asked locals why they had such negative sentiments towards the latter.

In an anonymous post on popular NUSWhispers on Tuesday (Jul 13), the expatriate started off with a disclaimer: “This post is not targeted at causing any racial tension or calling out either Singaporeans or Expats”.

They went on to add that they, along with their spouse and child, had been living in Singapore for over 4 years, and were in their 30s.

The expatriate added that both partners were working in Tech firms, with mid-level jobs and a combined income of about S$20,000 to S$25,000 per month.

- Advertisement -

“We believe we live fairly modest lives, came from very average families and very average education”, they wrote.

Framing their question amid the “open and blatant” disdain targeted at expatriates as of late, the netizen asked: “Do Singaporeans really feel threatened by expats that they will take your jobs, or are more preferred in the workforce?”

Netizens who commented on the post had varied answers. Some said that Singaporeans were jealous, while others felt that there was a huge disconnect, for example, where the expat had mentioned that he felt an ‘average’ mid-level earned about S$10,000 a month.

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

S-Class Delivers Comfort And Power

By Kannan Chandran www.storm-.com   THE S-Class is the go-to car for a broad range of people. From business folks to senior executives, this is the car that reflects prestige and the arrival factor that many find so comforting to show off. Over its various generations...
View Post
Featured News

Stay fresh in the heat with these cooling and hydrating skincare products

In the tropics, we're always looking for ways to beat the heat and achieve some serious cool. With humidity on our side, it’s not drying out we really fear — it’s melting. And we all know that staying fresh and comfortable is...
View Post
Featured News

CECA: Stop fake exasperation, release more data and start real debate

Finally, the government has decided to “debate” CECA – after stalling for some time. Last Tuesday’s (June 6) Parliament sitting saw two ministers delivering lengthy statements on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and, specifically, the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CEC A)....
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent