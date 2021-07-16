Expat with combined family income of S$20-25K a month asks if locals really feel threatened that foreigners will take their jobs or be preferred in the workforce

- Advertisement -

Singapore — An expatriate living in Singapore for over four years asked locals why they had such negative sentiments towards the latter.

In an anonymous post on popular Facebook page NUSWhispers on Tuesday (Jul 13), the expatriate started off with a disclaimer: “This post is not targeted at causing any racial tension or calling out either Singaporeans or Expats”.

They went on to add that they, along with their spouse and young child, had been living in Singapore for over 4 years, and were in their 30s.

The expatriate added that both partners were working in Tech firms, with mid-level jobs and a combined income of about S$20,000 to S$25,000 per month.

“We believe we live fairly modest lives, came from very average families and very average education”, they wrote.

Framing their question amid the “open and blatant” disdain targeted at expatriates as of late, the netizen asked: “Do Singaporeans really feel threatened by expats that they will take your jobs, or are more preferred in the workforce?”

Netizens who commented on the post had varied answers. Some said that Singaporeans were jealous, while others felt that there was a huge disconnect, for example, where the expat had mentioned that he felt an ‘average’ mid-level job earned about S$10,000 a month.

