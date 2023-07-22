Employer says her maid is addicted to TikTok, posts four videos a day of her cooking, cleaning, singing, and wanting a man

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media complaining that her maid was addicted to TikTok as the latter would post about four videos a day.

In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the employer wrote: “Hi, I have a helper who is probably addicted to tiktok. Because that we are not at home during the day, she publishes content like 4 times per day”.

The employer said her helper’s videos would have the following kinds of content: “while she was cooking with cute-like face, her self video herself doing housework with cute like face too, her singing to the camera putting with makeup in her room. , posts of her wanting a man (like profiling herself- she’s single) and sometimes take photo of my children”.

The employer then asked if this was normal or if she should intervene. She added that she bought the phone for her helper with a post-paid SIM card.

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

