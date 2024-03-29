In a recent development, tech billionaire Elon Musk has once again stirred controversy with his latest tweet accusing New York authorities of taxing citizens and redirecting the funds to undocumented immigrants. This statement has reignited debate, particularly among conservative circles in the United States, who share Musk’s sentiment.

The tweet has sparked discussions on social media platforms and drawn attention to the ongoing debate surrounding taxation policies and immigration issues in the country.

Fox News states, senator Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., applauded Elon Musk’s recent Twitter uproar, exposing Democrats’ cohesive resistance to his proposed amendment. Musk’s viral post, amassing nearly 40 million views, triggered Hagerty’s astonishment at Democrats’ categorical dismissal of the measure.

In addition to this, Musk lambasted the clandestine late-night vote, insinuating a deliberate attempt to evade public scrutiny. Hagerty expressed incredulity at Democrats’ support for a controversial flight program, allegedly facilitating the entry of around 320,000 illegal immigrants into various U.S. cities.

He implied ulterior political motives, suggesting Democrats prioritize bolstering electoral power by including undocumented migrants in census counts.

Elon Musk claims New York using taxpayer money to fund illegal immigrants

NY voters got what they voted for! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) March 28, 2024

Following that, conservatives on X claim that this is what New Yorkers wanted in the first place. They claim that this is what the local residents voted for when they voted Democrat. Conservatives have been stating that liberals should not complain about their current situation as they chose this.

Both parties are corrupt, and I don’t want to pay federal income taxes anymore. — Suzanne Coyle (@SimplySuzyCoyle) March 28, 2024

X users say that it is time to stop voting Democrat. However, another X user claims that both political parties are just as corrupted as each other. The user adds that she no longer wants to pay federal taxes anymore in lieu of this.

Read More News

The post Elon Musk: New York taxing citizens and is giving the money to illegal immigrants appeared first on The Independent News.