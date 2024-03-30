Veteran British TV host Alan Titchmarsh finds himself in the crosshairs of the regime’s fashion police during the airing of his popular gardening show “Garden Secrets.” KCTV viewers were treated to an unusual sight: Titchmarsh, kneeling in a flowerbed, with his denim jeans mysteriously blurred out.

In North Korea’s stringent censorship of foreign fashion and culture, even a pair of denim pants can be a threat to the regime’s ideology. Titchmarsh, however, seems to have taken the censorship in stride, quipping that it has unexpectedly given him some “street cred.”

But behind the curious censorship lies a deeper crackdown on what North Korea sees as “anti-socialist culture and ideology.” According to experts like Nam Sung-wook of Korea University, this move is part of the country’s strict implementation of the Reactionary Ideology and Culture Rejection Act, aimed at preventing residents from imitating foreign lifestyles.

Denim: Symbol of Western decadence

Blue jeans, once again, find themselves at the center of ideological warfare. Peter Ward of the Sejong Institute explains that jeans are viewed as symbols of Western decadence and have been targeted since the era of Kim Jong Il. The regime’s campaigns against “anti-socialist culture” have only intensified over the years, culminating in the draconian measures of the 2020 Act.

Under this law, North Koreans face severe punishments for possessing or distributing materials deemed anti-socialist. The government justifies these measures as necessary to protect the country’s “ideology, spirit, and culture.”

Yet, North Korea’s iron grip on information and expression extends far beyond fashion choices. The country remains one of the most closed-off societies globally, with strict controls on internet access and harsh penalties for those caught with foreign media.

As the world watches North Korea’s peculiar brand of censorship unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of the lengths authoritarian regimes will go to maintain control over their populace’s hearts, minds, and wardrobes.

