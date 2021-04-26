Lifestyle Entertainment Dog working hard on 'doggy paddle' gets spooked by crab. Watch viral...

Dog working hard on ‘doggy paddle’ gets spooked by crab. Watch viral clip

Dog doing 'doggy paddle' gets startled by crab, video goes viral

dog-working-hard-on-‘doggy-paddle’-gets-spooked-by-crab.-watch-viral-clip

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

LifestyleEntertainmentInternational
- Advertisement -

India — Do you love seeing the hilariously adorable clips featuring dogs? Are you looking for such a video? Then, this clip of a dog getting spooked by a crab may just do the trick. There is a possibility that the video will not only leave you chuckling but also make you say “Aww”.

Shared on Instagram page of the dog named Hudson B. Mason, whose profile says he is “The goodest golden good boy,” the video is too cute to handle.

“Was working really hard on my doggy paddle until a crab spooked me!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hudson B. Mason (@hudsonbegood)

- Advertisement -

Since being posted nearly eight hours ago, the video has gathered more than 23,000 views. It has also been shared by many across different social media platforms.

People posted all sorts of comments while reacting to the video. Many wrote about the adorableness of the whole affair. A few also shared laughing out loud emojis.

“Darn crab,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww,” shared another. “So cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Cabinet reshuffle: Lawrence Wong to head MOF, Chan Chun Sing to head MOE

Singapore— Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made changes in all three key ministries dealing with the pandemic -- Health, Manpower, and Trade and Industry -- in a major Cabinet reshuffle on Friday (Apr 23). All three Cabinet ministers expected to lead the...
View Post
Featured News

A heartwarming sight: Pritam’s residents get cheeky on a house visit

Singapore -- Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh was praised for his sincerity and being close to the residents when he posted a picture of himself with an elderly couple, all three happily smiling, on Facebook. "Your sincerity speaks for itself," commented a...
View Post
Featured News

Comparing Lee’s leadership renewal with Low’s: A Singaporean’s perspective

Singapore -- Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's stepping aside as leader of the People's Action Party (PAP) fourth-generation (4G) team has sparked online comparisons pitting Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong not against the current Workers' Party leader Pritam Singh but...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent