In a surprising revelation, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his disappointment with the recent interview conducted by Tucker Carlson, labeling the right-wing U.S. pundit as a “bantamweight” in the world of journalism.

Putin’s remarks came during a candid conversation with Russian state TV, where he admitted to anticipating a rigorous exchange with Carlson, whom he initially perceived as a formidable opponent. However, Putin lamented Carlson’s failure to challenge him, citing a lack of aggressive questioning.

“Honestly speaking, I did not fully enjoy that interview,” Putin chuckled, as captured in a translated clip on the internet.

Expecting an aggressive stance, Putin was prepared to spar verbally, relishing the opportunity to engage in a battle of wits. Yet, Carlson opted for a different approach, catching the Russian leader off guard.

Putin wants more

Ironically, had Putin sought a more formidable adversary, Carlson’s selection would have been improbable. Known for his pro-Russia sentiments and cozy relations with autocratic leaders, Carlson’s interview style diverges from probing journalism.

During the interview, spanning over two hours, Putin took center stage, delivering extensive monologues on Russian history while taking jabs at Carlson’s past endeavors, including a failed attempt to join the CIA.

In a characteristic display of wit, Putin couldn’t resist trolling Western figures, expressing amusement at Carlson’s patience and lack of provocation.

Not content with merely critiquing Carlson, Putin seized the opportunity to take a swipe at U.S. President Joe Biden, subtly hinting at his preference for the incumbent’s reelection over a potential return of Donald Trump to the White House.

During their interview on Feb. 8, Putin took control of the conversation. The only time where Carlson appeared to directly challenge the president was when they discussed the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Putin’s disappointment underscores the complex dynamics of international interviews and the expectations of a leader accustomed to engaging with formidable opponents on the global stage.

