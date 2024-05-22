;
Lifestyle

Dining out is the #1 retirement expense to slash, says Suze Orman

ByGemma Iso

May 22, 2024
dining-out-is-the-#1-retirement-expense-to-slash,-says-suze-orman

Suze Orman

Retirement often means adjusting to a fixed income, making it crucial to adhere to a strict budget. For many retirees, this means making some tough choices to keep expenses in check. One is to do away with constant dining out.

Suze Orman, the renowned host of the “Women & Money” podcast and one of GOBankingRates’ Money’s Most Influential Women, has pinpointed a key expense retirees should consider slashing to stay financially secure.

“Eating out,” Orman told GOBankingRates, is the discretionary expense that can often derail a retiree’s budget. She underscores the importance of distinguishing between “needs” and “wants” during retirement.

Suze Orman on Dining out

“To have money, you need to live below your means but within your needs,” Orman advised. “You achieve this by focusing on buying necessities over luxuries. Need is food purchased at a grocery store. Want is dining at a restaurant repeatedly.”

Orman’s advice isn’t just for retirees; she believes everyone can benefit from reducing or eliminating dining out. She points out that frequent restaurant visits are a leading cause of credit card debt.

“I went on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ in 2010 and suggested that if you want to save money, try not eating out for six months,” she recalled. “The restaurant industry was not happy, but the number of people who wrote to me saying, ‘Oh my god, Suze, we’ve saved so much money,’ was astounding.”

Learn to find the joy in saving

Even though Orman herself is very wealthy, she practices what she preaches.

“I am a very, very wealthy woman,” she said, “and the very last thing I would think about doing is going out to eat.”

By cutting back on dining out, living below one’s means, and finding the joy in saving, retirees can significantly boost their reserves and enjoy a more financially stable retirement, just as Orman recommends.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Cohen Confesses: Admits to Stealing from Trump Org in Courtroom Shock

The post Dining out is the #1 retirement expense to slash, says Suze Orman appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Lifestyle

Bored in life, Chinese man fakes own arrest and offers $4,000 reward

December 3, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Lifestyle

Grab rider tells his comrades, “Don’t be ashamed of your job! People will not put food on your table or pay your bills. Be proud of whatever you do!”

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

Should I resign because my boss tells me I’m underperforming?

December 2, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

SG Politics

People’s Power Party to organise its first pre-election forum

December 3, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Rare Animal Sightings

Rare sambar deer herd spotted grazing in the night on Bukit Timah Expressway area

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Man raises concern over unsafe “safety” barrier on escalator in Singapore mall

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

Barclays warns Singapore may face tougher property curbs amid homebuying frenzy

December 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.