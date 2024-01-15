The recent scandal regarding Democrats being faced with the illegal migrant crisis and are blaming Red states for not wanting to take them in. The irony of the situation is that this is the very thing the Blue states are voting for. Furthermore, Texas has been rather vocal about them wanting to strengthen their borders to curb this crisis.

According to Breitbart, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has penned a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, imploring him to cease sending migrant buses and planes to Chicago, particularly amid freezing temperatures.

Pritzker accuses Abbott of intentionally causing chaos for political gains. The Illinois governor highlights the plight of asylum seekers being sent to the Upper Midwest during winter without adequate clothing, straining Chicago’s already overfilled shelters.

He appealed to Abbott’s humanity, urging him to work on bipartisan solutions to the border crisis. Abbott initiated the busing of migrants to Chicago in September 2022, citing President Biden’s border inaction and overwhelming Texas communities. The governor seeks a pause in migrant transportation to the area.

X users react to Democrat governor begging Texas to stop sending illegal migrants

“WE ARE A SANCTUARY CITY!! WE ARE A SANCTUARY STATE!! Wait!, Hold the front door, don’t actually send them here, it just sounded good. We didn’t really think this through. — Aries-Atlas (@elebull) January 14, 2024

X users are underwhelmed at the reaction of J.B Pritzker. They emphasised that the state of Illinois emphasised that they are a sanctuary city. Conservatives view sanctuary cities as a place that would open doors for these illegals as they proclaimed to do so. Following that, they find it rather ironic that these sanctuary cities are not wanting to take in illegals.

And rham Emanuel when he was mayor of Chicago created jobs for illegals only. He called them migrant workers experience programs. They were higher paid than those jobs citizens had but citizens were not allowed to apply. — Heard through the Grapevine (@gibson_medley) January 14, 2024

In addition to this, X users feel that Texas should send more illegals to these sanctuary cities as “they wanted it.” Another user states that there are programs by the city of Chicago to bring in these illegals and help them get jobs in the city. For the most part, conservatives see this as them bringing this all upon themselves.

