Recently, a United Airlines CEO states that they are focused on diversity,equity and inclusion. However, conservatives view this as something negative, citing that DEI tends to focus on someone’s racial background rather than their qualifications. However, liberals on the other hand believe that those chosen are just as qualified.

The Daily Wire calls it the “DEI rot” in the airline industry. A United Airlines Boeing 777 narrowly avoided disaster after a miscommunication between pilots led to a dangerous situation during takeoff. The incident, kept quiet for over two months, was finally disclosed in February.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed the captain’s call for flaps retraction at 5 degrees was misunderstood by the first officer, who set it at 15 degrees. This error, compounded by the first officer’s lack of experience in the Boeing 777, led to a near catastrophe.

Questions arise about United’s pilot selection, diversity initiatives, and the alarming lack of transparency in the aviation industry.

Airline CEOs focusing on DEI policies

When a planeload of people die because of DEI, these videos are going to make for great evidence in court during the lawsuits. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 15, 2024

Popular conservatives on X state that these airlines would definitely be accountable if an accident occurs due to their DEI program. There are videos of these airlines stating that one of their priorities is to be more inclusive. For the most part, passengers would rather feel safer with a better qualified individual regardless of their racial background.

I’ll bet if we took a poll… even those who benefit from DEI don’t want their pilots chosen due to DEI A professor or Congresswoman… meh… ok Pilot? Heart Surgeon? Pass. — Cheryl MAGA Trump2024 (@cheryleliz) January 15, 2024

X users state that the airline industry is a serious one as lives are at risk. Furthermore, others state that those who benefit from this program would probably not prefer having pilots being hired simply for diversity. Conservatives feel that this issue is problematic.

Beautiful ! Exactly is what he should do! — pearljohn (@mjohn55) January 15, 2024

Following that, conservatives are saying that the CEO should step down and open up his position to someone “more diverse.” Regardless, there are several industries that may be a lot tougher to be inclusive due to their precise nature.

Read More News

The post Conservatives angry at Airline CEO focusing on DEI policies implying “too many” White men in industry appeared first on The Independent News.