‘Dear #MOM, please check companies who are giving the worst dormitory to hardworking workers’ — TikToker on overcrowded Jurong dorm

SINGAPORE: A video of a migrant workers’ dormitory with extremely overcrowded conditions went viral on TikTok lately, getting over 144,000 views since it was posted on Feb 21 (Tuesday).

“dear #MOM, please check companies who are giving the worst dormitory to their hardworking workers.. toilet that is open straight away to the bedrooms that is way too overcrowded. they are humans not dogs #singapore #ministryofhealth #stomp,” reads the video’s caption.

It was posted by a TikTok user Mr Khan Praba, who goes by @skhanvxwnw1. According to AsiaOne, he is a Bangladeshi national who’s 27 years old.

The video shows a room with around a dozen double-deck beds with people’s items strewn everywhere, as there is no storage area for the room’s occupants. And the toilet has no doors at one end of the room.

When one commenter wrote that the occupants should clean up, Mr Khan underlined the lack of space for those living there.

“The company is as bad as the dormitory,” he said in another comment.

“mom doesnt know how the management works on it. its time for them to visit the dorms and see,” wrote one TikTok user.

“Really this very sad for us 😭,” another chimed in.

Mr Khan also said in one comment that the occupants do clean up.

“even dogs deserve the best,” one netizen wrote.

Others seemed shocked by the conditions at the dormitory.

Fortunately, by Thursday (Feb 23), it appears that some action has begun to be taken, according to Mr Khan’s latest video, which he captioned, “a good start to resolve the issue.. may there be an open forum for both occupants and dorm operators.. #45kianteck #weCOMPLY #PEACE #LOVE #HUMANITY #humanityfirst”

