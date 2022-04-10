‘Dear atm, you can do better,’ Netizens tell man whose GF has no plans to work after graduation

- Advertisement -

Netizens were united in their advice to a man whose girlfriend says she does not want to work after she graduates—break up with her as soon as possible.

In an April 9 (Saturday) post on the NUS Whispers Facebook page, a man asked “Am I a bad guy if I were to leave her?” after describing his girlfriend, who he has been with for three years.

He wrote that the woman wants to get married after she finishes school, since there is a significant age gap between them and she wants to be a young mother.

“She has a minor disability so she cannot do any work that requires her to stress out her body,” he added.

Also, the woman, unfortunately, has not made a good impression with his family. “My gf is not a very knowledgeable person and can be quite tactless. She has little friends and little knowledge on social skills so she often offended my parents with words.”

For example, she once offended the man’s mother by insisting that the mother’s handbag, which the mother bought at Marina Bay Sands, was fake and not branded.

“That storm took a few months to settle. I have asked my gf to apologize but she refused. She said she saw on a website about counterfeits so she was sure she is right,” the man wrote.

It has come to the point that his parents have suggested that he can find a better woman, which he feels disheartened over.

Furthermore, “My mother also threatened to leave my name out of the will if I marry her because they don’t want my gf to get a single cent.”

And between the two of them, there are also many issues.

She wants me to promise her many material things as she won’t be working. She wants 1 branded bag a year, holiday twice a year, she wants an allowance even before she finish school. She would cry and make things difficult till I give in when she wants something. As she is still a student I have been paying for all our dating expenses. She would bring me along to her shopping trips and have me pay for her purchases too. She will dictate when I can touch her too.”

However, while the man writes that he has “reached a stage where I don’t think I can support her wants anymore,” he adds that he doesn’t “know how to break up with her without her brother coming after me.”

“Sometimes I also think she is using her disability as an excuse to not want to work. It’s a sensitive issue for us and she would throw a fit or cry when I want to talk to her about it,” he added.

Netizens warned him about the red flags in their relationship, and advised him to cut himself loose.

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg