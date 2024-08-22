;
Property

DBS: CDLHT and FEHT likely top beneficiaries of expected Sept rate cuts

ByMary Alavanza

August 22, 2024
Singapore buildings

SINGAPORE: Interest rate cuts expected in September are likely to benefit real estate investment trusts (REITs) due to their strong connection to rate changes. However, experts note that the impact will be felt more quickly by REITs with a smaller portion of loans secured at fixed rates.

Experts are anticipating two rate cuts of 25 basis points each in 2024.

DBS experts said that REITs with over 20% of their loans unhedged will see the most immediate gains, as reported by Singapore Business Review.

DBS said CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) and Far East Hospitality Trust (FEHT) are likely to benefit the most from the rate reductions.

Other REITs likely to gain include Suntec REIT (SUN), Lendlease Global Commercial REIT (LREIT), and OUE Commercial REIT (OUECT), as they have only 50-60% of their loans secured at fixed rates.

DBS also forecasts that the average financing cost for Singapore REITs (S-REITs) could drop by 30 basis points, from 3.9% to 3.6%, if the three-month swap rate falls by one percentage point.

See also  4 Singapore REITs that will make your CPF investment sing

In terms of sectors, the retail sector is expected to benefit the most from the rate cuts as we move into late 2024 and 2025. In addition, the industrial, hotel, and office sectors are also anticipated to see gains.

DBS noted that the retail, office, and warehouse sectors are expected to maintain strong growth momentum in the second half of 2024.

However, hotel REITs might face challenges. The hotel sector could experience reduced demand in the second half of 2024 due to price sensitivity and a slower-than-expected demand recovery in China. /TISG

Read also: Get steady returns when you invest in REITs with strong sponsors and portfolios

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Property

Singapore HDB rental market growth slows in H1 2024 but soars in H2 amid surge in condo moves and strategic upgrading

November 27, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

URA opens tender for residential sites at Media Circle and Bayshore Road to yield over 326,000 units

November 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

PropertyGuru launches its first reality TV series, Home Run: Singapore

November 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business

Zoom changes name to Zoom Communications to reflect expanding scope and plans for long-term growth

November 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Hotel developer demands $6 million from condo owners over ‘tiny’ 1.6cm encroachment on Killiney Road

November 27, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

Singapore HDB rental market growth slows in H1 2024 but soars in H2 amid surge in condo moves and strategic upgrading

November 27, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

URA opens tender for residential sites at Media Circle and Bayshore Road to yield over 326,000 units

November 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.