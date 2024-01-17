International

Daniels ready to storm Trump’s Manhattan trial with testimony

ByGemma Iso

January 17, 2024
daniels-ready-to-storm-trump’s-manhattan-trial-with-testimony

Daniels

In her latest podcast episode, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, confirmed that she is “set to testify” in the upcoming Manhattan trial involving former President Donald Trump on the hush money scandal.

The Manhattan trial is scheduled for March 25, as tentatively set by Judge Juan Merchan, who remains open to adjusting the date to avoid conflicts with other Trump-related legal proceedings.

Daniels storming her way…

The bombshell announcement adds a new layer of intrigue to the high-profile case, as Daniels hinted at the extraordinary nature of the events surrounding her testimony.

“Obviously, things have been next level crazy since I am set to testify in, at this point in time, March,” she shared during the “Beyond the Norm” podcast released on Sunday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s spokesperson has refrained from commenting on the matter, maintaining a tight lid on the legal developments.

Daniels’ lawyer, Clark Brewster, also remained tight-lipped, emphasizing that the decision to comment on her potential testimony rests with the legal team.

Testimony unpredictable?

While Trump, facing a 34-count criminal indictment in connection with a hush money payment to Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election, has pleaded not guilty, the impending testimony by the adult film star adds an unpredictable element to the courtroom drama.

Trump, vehemently denying any wrongdoing, dropped his attempt to shift the criminal prosecution from state to federal court in November.

ABC News had previously reported that Daniels met with prosecutors at the request of the Manhattan district attorney’s office, sparking speculations about the potential impact of her cooperation on the case.

Riveting courtroom showdown

As the trial date approaches, the nation awaits a riveting courtroom showdown, where Stormy Daniels is poised to play a central role in unraveling the complex web of allegations and Trump denials surrounding the hush money scandal.

Read More News

Conservatives angry at Airline CEO focusing on DEI policies implying “too many” White men in industry 

Cover Photo: YouTube

The post Daniels ready to storm Trump’s Manhattan trial with testimony appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Featured News SG Politics

Workers’ Party launches tribute documentary to Hougang in time for its 67th anniversary

November 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Tourist says he had “3 incredible days in SG” but the hot weather got him “drenched in sweat” which made it “absolutely miserable”

November 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Labubu (monster) vs Laobu (mother): What’s wrong with spending money on both?

November 3, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Featured News Lifestyle

Even with S$10K/month income, SG couple with 4yo daughter say they can’t afford to have more kids due to Singapore’s high cost of living

November 3, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.