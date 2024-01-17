In her latest podcast episode, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, confirmed that she is “set to testify” in the upcoming Manhattan trial involving former President Donald Trump on the hush money scandal.

The Manhattan trial is scheduled for March 25, as tentatively set by Judge Juan Merchan, who remains open to adjusting the date to avoid conflicts with other Trump-related legal proceedings.

Daniels storming her way…

The bombshell announcement adds a new layer of intrigue to the high-profile case, as Daniels hinted at the extraordinary nature of the events surrounding her testimony.

“Obviously, things have been next level crazy since I am set to testify in, at this point in time, March,” she shared during the “Beyond the Norm” podcast released on Sunday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s spokesperson has refrained from commenting on the matter, maintaining a tight lid on the legal developments.

Daniels’ lawyer, Clark Brewster, also remained tight-lipped, emphasizing that the decision to comment on her potential testimony rests with the legal team.

Testimony unpredictable?

While Trump, facing a 34-count criminal indictment in connection with a hush money payment to Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election, has pleaded not guilty, the impending testimony by the adult film star adds an unpredictable element to the courtroom drama.

Trump, vehemently denying any wrongdoing, dropped his attempt to shift the criminal prosecution from state to federal court in November.

ABC News had previously reported that Daniels met with prosecutors at the request of the Manhattan district attorney’s office, sparking speculations about the potential impact of her cooperation on the case.

Riveting courtroom showdown

As the trial date approaches, the nation awaits a riveting courtroom showdown, where Stormy Daniels is poised to play a central role in unraveling the complex web of allegations and Trump denials surrounding the hush money scandal.

Read More News

Cover Photo: YouTube

The post Daniels ready to storm Trump’s Manhattan trial with testimony appeared first on The Independent News.