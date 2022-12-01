Cyclist dies from hit-and-run accident along Adam Road, fellow cyclist appeals for witnesses to help

- Advertisement -

A cyclist passed away after an alleged hit-and-run accident along Adam Road on Wednesday (Nov 30). It was reported that police found an unconscious man along Adam Road towards Lornie Road before the exit to the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) heading to Tuas at around 6:29 am. Paramedics took the man to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he died shortly after.

The Straits Times reported that the man was a member of the Australian and New Zealand Association (Anza) cycling club. Anza also posted details on the accident in an Instagram story on Wednesday. The cycling club said that a cyclist and member of their triathlon community passed away.

“We are waiting to find out more information, but for now, out of respect for his family, we urge you to not share photos or conjecture about the incident,” said Anza. The cycling club added that it would disclose more information when possible.

According to ST, two men are assisting with police investigations. One of the men is the driver of the white Mercedes involved in the accident. The other is his acquaintance.

Another Instagram user also appealed online for more information on what happened.

“Approx 6:28 am today (Nov 30), there was a hit and run on a cyclist on Lornie Highway. White Mercedes. Rider didn’t make it. If you know anything, let’s try to help. I was not there and don’t know the rider, but as a fellow cyclist, this breaks my heart, and I want to help. It could have been any one of us. Let’s look out for each other,” said the concerned individual.

The netizen provided details on how to reach Anza with more information. Those with more details can email cyclingpresident@anza.org.sg or cyclingvp@anza.org.sg. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg