Bus crashes into van after being hit by cement mixer, three hospitalised

Photo: YouTube Screengrab/TISG

Zi Xuan You

— A video of a traffic involving a bus, a cement mixer, and a van has been circulating online.

The police confirmed that they received reports of the incident at around 2.15 pm on June 4. The incident took place at the junction of Aljunied Road and Mattar Road.

A driver who was travelling in the opposite lane at the time provided video footage of the recorded by the dashboard camera.

The video showed an SBS Transit bus at the intersection preparing to make a right turn with the green light signalling that it had the right of way.

As the bus made its way into the lane, a green cement mixer appeared. It seemed not to have slowed down and smashed into the left side of the bus.

Photo: YouTube Screengrab/TISG

The rear bumper of the cement truck could be seen dangling while the windshield of the bus was severely cracked. The impact of the collision also forced the front doors to be slightly ajar as they were forced out of alignment.

Photo: YouTube Screengrab/TISG

The bus careened over the divider kerb and into the opposite lane, crashing into a van that was just in front of the vehicle which recorded the entire incident.

Photo: YouTube Screengrab/TISG

The bus then mounted a kerb, before coming to a stop.

A man in a high-visibility vest, presumed to be the bus driver, could be seen on the floor of the bus near the front door.

Photo: YouTube Screengrab/TISG

According to reports, the 54-year-old bus driver and two passengers aged 45 and 64 were taken to the hospital./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

