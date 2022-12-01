A lesson on defensive driving: BMW rear-ends Toyota trying to change lanes but stops abruptly near KPE tunnel

- Advertisement -

A video of a road accident along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) served as a reminder to motorists to practice defensive driving at all times. Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video on Wednesday (Nov 30) of a BMW crashing into a Toyota Wish that stopped along the expressway.

According to the caption, the accident happened on the same day near the KPE tunnel from Punggol. The footage was taken from a dashcam up ahead, showing the Toyota Wish driver attempting to change lanes. However, the attempt failed as there were other vehicles in the lane the Toyota was trying to enter.

Since the car with the dashcam had already slowed down, the Toyota driver also had to step on the brakes abruptly. This resulted in the white BMW behind the Toyota crashing into the compact MPV. The Toyota’s bumper dislodged, and the entire vehicle shooked from the impact.

With nearly 100 comments to date, the post sparked reminders from netizens to keep a safe distance from other vehicles on the road. Others also debated who was to blame, with many agreeing that both drivers had a fault in the accident.

“BMW insurance will fight against Wish. Wish didn’t do a proper safety check before executing lane change. BMW’s fault will be tailgating. No safe following distance. Basic theory teaches 2 secs rule or 16km/h per one car length,” explained Facebook user Akui Abdullah.

“So if go court also, BMW wrong. Prosecutor will whack it,” he added.

“Wish abruptly stopped, and BMW crashed into it. Nonetheless, BMW needs to pay for damage,” another netizen concluded.

“Both no good. Now hope you guys know what a safe following distance is for,” said Facebook user Jaymaster Ng. /TISG

