Construction worker saves the day for woman who dropped AirPod into drain

In a week where people in Singapore were threatened with swords and knives, a feel-good story like this one comes as a welcome change.

A young woman named Elaine Liu had gone out on a bike ride in Hougang earlier this week. When she brushed her hair from her face, one of her AirPods dislodged and fell—unfortunately, into a drain.

As these little devices can easily cost a few hundred dollars, or even more as her set is an AirPodsPro, no wonder Ms Liu looked for a way to save hers.

She told Coconuts that she walked around looking for help from a nearby construction site, hoping she’d find someone dressed in safety boots and a helmet who could help her.

Fortunately, a man named Mukul came to her aid.

As she wheeled her bike, he walked the length of “2 bus stops under the heavy rain” and went with her to where the drain where the device fell.

He then proceeded to fish it out and gave it back to her.

Ms Liu captured the incident and posted the video on TikTok, where it’s been viewed almost 200,000 times.

@10.lifts Was cycling and my airpods pro just flew out when I accidentally brushed my hair, so heng that it fell right into the drain 🤦🏼‍♀️ !! Found this guy #Mukul who walked 2 bus stops away under the heavy rain just to get it out for me! So touched 🥺 Hoping to thank him in some way or another 🥰 ♬ original sound – Elaine Liu – Elaine Liu

She wrote in the caption that she was moved by Mukul’s kindness.

“So touched 🥺 Hoping to thank him in some way or another 🥰”

And on the next day, she did just that, returning to his work site with a bag of drinks and an ang bao envelope to express her thanks, which she posted on TikTok as well.

“Kindness begets kindness,” she wrote.

Ms Liu told Coconuts that she and Mukul are now friends on Instagram and TikTok.

And not only Ms Liu, but other commenters on her first TikTok about Mukul seems to be inspiring others to reward him as well.

One asked her where Mukul is working.

Others commented that sometimes workers are “the best fellow(s) around.”

/TISG

