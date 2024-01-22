There have been debates regarding the American National Anthem where some are proposing that a “Black” version is to be played at the SuperBowl. Furthermore, some conservatives state that a “White” version would surely cause a lot of controversy if done today.

However, the best way is to integrate with each other rather than fighting each other. According to Fox News, the NFL’s Super Bowl LVIII pregame lineup faced criticism for including the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The league’s decision to feature this anthem at each Super Bowl since LV sparked controversy.

Grammy-winning R&B singer Andra Day is slated to perform it this year. Some, like radio host Larry Elder, questioned the need for a separate anthem, while others pondered a “White national anthem.” Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones argued that the current national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” has racist roots.

The NFL began playing the Black national anthem in 2020 in response to racial injustice, and this year, Reba McEntire and Post Malone are set for other anthems.

Conservatives defending the American National Anthem

There is no black national anthem. There is no white national anthem. There is THE national anthem. — Gerhardt Blume (@gerhardt_blume) January 21, 2024

X users state that there is no Black National Anthem or a White one. There is only one National Anthem for Americans. Furthermore, many feel uncomfortable that we must have separate things for different races. Most conservatives believe that it’s not 1955 anymore and being integrated together is the best way.

They never wanted equality they wanted revenge — Spooky Slugfoot (@Crypto_Slug) January 21, 2024

Another conservative states that Americans have fought hard for equality and went against segregation. Ironically, in the 2020s, it seems that those who suffered from inequality are seemingly bringing the return of segregation. An X user states that this is merely “revenge” rather than equality.

However, this is simply an opinion of some conservatives on X. America has had a complicated history and trying to right the wrongs in an aggressive manner would not be the best cause of action.

