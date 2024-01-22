;
International

Conservatives: There is only one American National Anthem, no Black or White one 

ByAsir F

January 22, 2024
conservatives:-there-is-only-one-american-national-anthem,-no-black-or-white-one 

American flag liberals Conservatives. Civil War colorado, migrants National Anthem

There have been debates regarding the American National Anthem where some are proposing that a “Black” version is to be played at the SuperBowl. Furthermore, some conservatives state that a “White” version would surely cause a lot of controversy if done today. 

However, the best way is to integrate with each other rather than fighting each other. According to Fox News, the NFL’s Super Bowl LVIII pregame lineup faced criticism for including the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The league’s decision to feature this anthem at each Super Bowl since LV sparked controversy. 

Grammy-winning R&B singer Andra Day is slated to perform it this year. Some, like radio host Larry Elder, questioned the need for a separate anthem, while others pondered a “White national anthem.” Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones argued that the current national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” has racist roots. 

The NFL began playing the Black national anthem in 2020 in response to racial injustice, and this year, Reba McEntire and Post Malone are set for other anthems.

Conservatives defending the American National Anthem 

 

X users state that there is no Black National Anthem or a White one. There is only one National Anthem for Americans. Furthermore, many feel uncomfortable that we must have separate things for different races. Most conservatives believe that it’s not 1955 anymore and being integrated together is the best way. 

 

Another conservative states that Americans have fought hard for equality and went against segregation. Ironically, in the 2020s, it seems that those who suffered from inequality are seemingly bringing the return of segregation. An X user states that this is merely “revenge” rather than equality. 

However, this is simply an opinion of some conservatives on X. America has had a complicated history and trying to right the wrongs in an aggressive manner would not be the best cause of action. 

Read More News

Meet Joseph Baena, the formidable son of Arnold Schwarzenegger

The post Conservatives: There is only one American National Anthem, no Black or White one  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Home News

Singaporeans unhappy with higher Changi Airport fees

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Family of M’sian engineer who drowned in condo pool hopes 70-year-old man who tried to rescue her won’t blame himself

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

Popular Golden Mile chicken rice stall to temporarily close down while owner undergoes hand surgery

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Family of M’sian man in motorbike fatality at Changi Beach Park appeals for his iPhone’s return

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.