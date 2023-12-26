International

Conservatives saying Biden’s Christmas present to America is more illegal immigrants

ByAsir F

December 26, 2023
conservatives-saying-biden’s-christmas-present-to-america-is-more-illegal-immigrants

migrant crisis biden

The topic of illegal immigrants in America is currently one of the most discussed topics on social media. Furthermore, X users in particular are blaming President Biden for the situation getting out of hand. Everyday, thousands of illegal migrants are entering US soil, some looking for a new life. 

However, there is always the legal process for someone to be a naturalised American, which is how it works for the rest of the world.  

According to ABC News, A vast caravan, estimated at over 6,000 individuals, comprising families and children from Central America, Venezuela, and Cuba, traversed Mexico toward the U.S. border on Sunday. Their movement coincides with Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s imminent visit to Mexico City, aiming to negotiate fresh agreements to manage the influx of migrants into the United States.

This migration, the largest caravan in over a year, underscores the inadequacy of joint efforts by the Biden administration and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government in deterring migration.

Departing from Tapachula, near Guatemala’s border, the caravan encounters surveillance by security forces employing past tactics, offering temporary legal status to continue their northward journey. Migrants like Cristian Rivera express hope for change and permission to proceed.

X users blaming Biden for migrant crisis 

The caravan episode is one that is shocking to a lot of Americans this holiday season. Furthermore, they state that the border control would not even do anything to stop these people from coming into the country. An X user states that these people are “waiting in line” in order for them to get into America. 

 

Conservatives state that Joe Biden should be removed from the ballot for this invasion. Many feel that this is already a problem that the country can barely solve as there are other bigger problems to fix. One of the biggest issues America has now is inflation which conservatives are blaming Bidenomics for. 

Read More News 

Conservatives outraged after seeing number of illegal migrants reaching 200,000 in December

The post Conservatives saying Biden’s Christmas present to America is more illegal immigrants appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Celebrity

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA shows generosity with 100 million KRW donation to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation

October 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “MANTRA” scores a “Triple-Kill” on China’s top 3 music platforms

October 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Lifestyle

Unleash your inner spy or Samurai as Japan’s taxi drivers turn into bodyguards and ninjas for a price!

October 12, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Daring dad turns high-speed train into a sky-high nursery for viral baby trio

October 12, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.