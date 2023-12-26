The topic of illegal immigrants in America is currently one of the most discussed topics on social media. Furthermore, X users in particular are blaming President Biden for the situation getting out of hand. Everyday, thousands of illegal migrants are entering US soil, some looking for a new life.

However, there is always the legal process for someone to be a naturalised American, which is how it works for the rest of the world.

According to ABC News, A vast caravan, estimated at over 6,000 individuals, comprising families and children from Central America, Venezuela, and Cuba, traversed Mexico toward the U.S. border on Sunday. Their movement coincides with Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s imminent visit to Mexico City, aiming to negotiate fresh agreements to manage the influx of migrants into the United States.

This migration, the largest caravan in over a year, underscores the inadequacy of joint efforts by the Biden administration and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government in deterring migration.

Departing from Tapachula, near Guatemala’s border, the caravan encounters surveillance by security forces employing past tactics, offering temporary legal status to continue their northward journey. Migrants like Cristian Rivera express hope for change and permission to proceed.

X users blaming Biden for migrant crisis

This caravan coming from southern Mexico is reportedly building up to 15,000 strong. It’s not like they’ll face any opposition when they get to the border. They just wait in line and then all get in. They know this and that’s why they allow video to be taken of their journey. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) December 24, 2023

The caravan episode is one that is shocking to a lot of Americans this holiday season. Furthermore, they state that the border control would not even do anything to stop these people from coming into the country. An X user states that these people are “waiting in line” in order for them to get into America.

Treason — Art to Hart (@kristy_runyan) December 25, 2023

Conservatives state that Joe Biden should be removed from the ballot for this invasion. Many feel that this is already a problem that the country can barely solve as there are other bigger problems to fix. One of the biggest issues America has now is inflation which conservatives are blaming Bidenomics for.

