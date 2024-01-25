;
International

Conservatives implying Nikki Haley is “White passing” after remarks on how difficult it was to be “brown” 

ByAsir F

January 25, 2024
conservatives-implying-nikki-haley-is-“white-passing”-after-remarks-on-how-difficult-it-was-to-be-“brown” 

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley, one of the runners for the Republican Presidency has made several remarks about her past. However, most Americans were shocked to find out that she is actually of Indian origin rather than White. Her facial features and southern accent would most probably make most Americans assume she is a White woman. 

CBS Austin states, Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate, ignites controversy by claiming she faced discrimination as the only Indian family in her South Carolina town during her childhood. Born to Sikh parents from India, Haley cited constant teasing for being “brown.” 

Her reluctance to explicitly mention sl*very as a cause of the Civil War drew criticism, with accusations of race-baiting and playing the race card. Commenters questioned the authenticity of her experiences, highlighting diverse backgrounds without facing daily discrimination.

Following that, the interview’s polarizing impact underscores skepticism about Haley’s narrative, challenging her portrayal as a victim of racial prejudice and fueling debates on social media.

Conservatives on X implying Nikki Haley is “White passing” 

Conservatives on X are stating that she is simply playing the gender and race card because she is losing to Trump. Furthermore, many are accusing her of being a pure Democrat rather than a Republican. Plus, she has made comments about how there is no “rac*sm in America” but at the same time, she talks about herself being discriminated against in the past. 

 

Following that, some users are calling her a “tan White person.” They state that there are some Europeans who are darker but they did not receive any threats or discrimination. However, this is a subjective topic as her name and surname were obviously different from her peers back in the day. 

 

Another user states that the only “brown” thing about her are her hair and “teeth.” Regardless, many are poking fun at the Republican candidate, most of them feel that she would be better off as a Democrat candidate. 

Read More News

Nikki Haley after DeSantis’ drop: “May the best woman win”, conservatives fear she may start wars if she wins 

The post Conservatives implying Nikki Haley is “White passing” after remarks on how difficult it was to be “brown”  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore shares rose on Monday’s open—STI gained 0.6%

November 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Sports

New citizen Kyoga Nakamura included in Lions squad for friendly match against Myanmar & Chinese Taipei

November 11, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Featured News Relationships

30yo man earning five figures a month stumped after his date criticized him for living a thrifty lifestyle and for not owning a car

November 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean workers are pressured by their new foreign boss who forces them to donate 5-10% of their monthly salary to some overseas ‘charity’

November 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.