;
International

Conservatives angry at Houston Police Dept for investigating attacker’s gender identity 

ByAsir F

February 13, 2024
conservatives-angry-at-houston-police-dept-for-investigating-attacker’s-gender-identity 

Houston

It seems that the woke world is more focused with the gender identity of a criminal that made national headlines rather than the crime the individual did. Furthermore, conservatives are angry after finding out that an attacker’s gender was investigated when resources could’ve been used for the betterment of something else instead. 

Newsweek states, Houston Police Department (HPD) identified Genesse Ivonne Moreno, 36, as the suspect who allegedly opened fire at Lakewood Church, one of the country’s largest congregations. During a press conference, HPD provided insights into the attack but did not disclose Moreno’s motive. 

Moreno, fatally attacked by security, was not identified as transgender by the police despite social media speculation. Christopher Hassig, HPD Homicide Division commander, clarified Moreno’s gender identity and mentioned her history of using both male and female aliases. 

The investigation revealed some hateful writings, possibly linked to a familial dispute involving Moreno’s ex-husband’s Jewish family. The FBI emphasized it’s early to determine the shooting’s motive.

Conservatives angry at Houston police dept for wasting time investigating gender identity of attacker

 

Furthermore, conservatives state that we should not give the time of our day by “respecting” the gender identity of an individual who set out to do harm in society. They state that the attacker is clearly a female, and that there is no need to speculate whether she is a man or a woman. 

 

In addition to this, Elon Musk states that this is a seriously messed up priority. Other conservatives state that the United States is no longer a serious country once it went woke. Many are still dumbfounded that the gender identity of a criminal led an entirely separate investigation for the police force to investigate. 

Read More News

Conservatives calling out bias against Trump as Biden is not attacked for being accused of similar things 

The post Conservatives angry at Houston Police Dept for investigating attacker’s gender identity  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

US lawmakers raise concerns over Hong Kong’s role in money laundering and sanctions evasion

November 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
International

Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, proposes fines of up to A$49.5M for platforms

November 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Featured News Relationships

Jobless daughter who gives her mum S$1.9K/month from her savings says her mum still tells her, “You don’t give me enough”

December 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Food

Singapore’s culinary scene shines on the world stage

December 1, 2024 Gemma Iso
Health

Party with caution: Cardiologists warns hidden dangers of “Celebratory Conditions”

December 1, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Lifestyle

Why do our brightest ideas strike in the shower?

December 1, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.