Cohen’s family in harrowing dox attack following Trump trial testimony

ByGemma Iso

June 6, 2024
In a chilling aftermath of last week’s landmark decision, personal information about former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s family has surfaced online. This follows a New York jury’s verdict that found former President Donald Trump guilty of 34 felony counts.

As a pivotal witness in Trump’s trial, Cohen played a significant role by orchestrating the hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and exposing the false reimbursements Trump labelled as legal expenses.

The leak of his family’s details underscores the intense backlash from certain groups of people. This breach is part of a disturbing trend where users on various online forums attempt to expose personal information about other witnesses and even the anonymous jurors involved in the trial.

Michael Cohen’s family

Accompanying these doxing efforts are violent threats directed at jurors, the judge, and prosecutors, as reported by CNN.

Cohen revealed to MSNBC’s Joy Reid that his family has been inundated with unsolicited phone calls, emails, and text messages since the trial’s conclusion. In one alarming incident, a pizza order—placed in his son’s name—was delivered to his home, indicating that their details had indeed been compromised.

“This is the kind of behaviour we have been dealing with simply because I testified, and they are unhappy,” Cohen stated, specifically referencing disgruntled supporters of Trump’s MAGA movement. “MAGA is unhappy with the results.”

Advance Democracy, a nonprofit research organization that investigates political violence, has identified that the doxing of Cohen’s family was posted on a notorious website.

A retaliation for Cohen’s testimony?

Daniel Jones, president of Advance Democracy, believes the individuals behind the leaks aimed to intimidate and harm Cohen and his family in retaliation for his testimony.

The situation highlights the dangerous intersection of politics and personal safety, emphasizing the risks faced by those who stand up in high-stakes legal battles.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

